Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market by Type (Split Systems, Window Air Conditioning Systems), Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ductless heating & cooling systems market is estimated to be USD 98.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 145 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2026.

According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the number of smart homes in the US is expected to reach ~35.2 million units by 2020. The growth in smart homes is expected to create demand for ductless systems. An HVAC system is used in smart homes for controlling air temperature, humidity, and fresh air intake. It helps maintain better airflow and comfortable temperatures in every room. In a smart home, one can monitor the system performance and respond to system-generated alarms from local or remote locations.

New energy-efficient ductless systems are replacing the traditional HVAC systems. Upcoming technologies such as ice-powered AC, motion-activated air conditioning systems, and smart vents are integrated into modern ductless systems to increase energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and lower carbon emissions.

Residential: Largest application of ductless heating & cooling systems market

The residential application segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of ductless heating & cooling systems in residential buildings, growing demand for energy-efficient devices, and rising awareness regarding energy conservation in developing regions such as APAC and RoW. Moreover, increasing investments by governments for the construction of residential spaces are also expected to propel the growth of the ductless heating & cooling systems market for residential application.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for ductless heating & cooling systems

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing ductless heating & cooling systems market. The growth of the APAC ductless heating & cooling systems market can be attributed to the growing investment in building & construction in the region. Additionally, Ductless heating & cooling systems manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is the strongest regional market. China is the leading producer and consumer of ductless heating & cooling systems in the region. Other major markets in the region are emerging economies such as Japan, India, and Thailand.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Trend of Smart Homes

Significant Growth in the Number of Data Centers

Increase in Residential Construction

Lower Operating Cost of Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices

Restraints

Rising Environmental Concerns

Higher Initial Cost of Ductless System Installation

Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Sector

Opportunities

Rapid Transformation of IoT in HVAC Systems

High Penetration of VRF Systems in Residential and Commercial Applications

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems

