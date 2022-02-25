Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market by Type (Split Systems, Window Air Conditioning Systems), Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ductless heating & cooling systems market is estimated to be USD 98.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 145 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2026.
According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the number of smart homes in the US is expected to reach ~35.2 million units by 2020. The growth in smart homes is expected to create demand for ductless systems. An HVAC system is used in smart homes for controlling air temperature, humidity, and fresh air intake. It helps maintain better airflow and comfortable temperatures in every room. In a smart home, one can monitor the system performance and respond to system-generated alarms from local or remote locations.
New energy-efficient ductless systems are replacing the traditional HVAC systems. Upcoming technologies such as ice-powered AC, motion-activated air conditioning systems, and smart vents are integrated into modern ductless systems to increase energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and lower carbon emissions.
Residential: Largest application of ductless heating & cooling systems market
The residential application segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of ductless heating & cooling systems in residential buildings, growing demand for energy-efficient devices, and rising awareness regarding energy conservation in developing regions such as APAC and RoW. Moreover, increasing investments by governments for the construction of residential spaces are also expected to propel the growth of the ductless heating & cooling systems market for residential application.
APAC is the fastest-growing market for ductless heating & cooling systems
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing ductless heating & cooling systems market. The growth of the APAC ductless heating & cooling systems market can be attributed to the growing investment in building & construction in the region. Additionally, Ductless heating & cooling systems manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is the strongest regional market. China is the leading producer and consumer of ductless heating & cooling systems in the region. Other major markets in the region are emerging economies such as Japan, India, and Thailand.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Trend of Smart Homes
- Significant Growth in the Number of Data Centers
- Increase in Residential Construction
- Lower Operating Cost of Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems
- Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices
Restraints
- Rising Environmental Concerns
- Higher Initial Cost of Ductless System Installation
- Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Sector
Opportunities
- Rapid Transformation of IoT in HVAC Systems
- High Penetration of VRF Systems in Residential and Commercial Applications
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems
Companies Mentioned
- AUX Group Co. Ltd.
- Blue Star Ltd.
- Carrier Global Corporation
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Fujitsu General Ltd.
- GM Global Technology Operations LLC
- Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Gree Electric Appliances Inc.
- Guangdong Chigo Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.
- Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- IFB Industries Ltd.
- Johnson Controls
- Lennox International Inc.
- LG Electronics
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Ningbo AUX Electric Co. Ltd.
- Nortek
- Onida
- Panasonic Corporation
- Parker Davis HVAC International Inc.
- Rheem Manufacturing Company Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Trane Technologies
- Voltas Ltd.
- Watsco Inc.
- Whirlpool Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6l4w7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005366/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.