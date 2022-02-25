Worldwide Consumer Wi-Fi Router Industry to 2026 - by Type, End-user, Connectivity and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Consumer Wi-Fi Router Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer Wi-Fi router market was valued at US$6.701 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$9.341 billion in 2026.

The volatile growth of the internet industry is the major growth factor that is increasing the demand for the Wi-Fi router market. The adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets or smart TV is also responsible for the market growth.

An increase in demand for connected devices which require a good internet connection for most of their functions to work properly is expected to increase the consumer Wi-Fi router market. The high demand for fast internet connectivity due to the increasing trend of online transactions through mobile banking apps, web browsing, online learning from the last two years has been driving the growth of the market. Wi-Fi routers have become a daily life necessity among all, Individuals wants to remain connected to the reliable Wi-Fi connection providers

With the ongoing advancement and development in the field of IoT, there is an increasing demand for a high-speed internet connection so that all the functions and operations can be conducted without any hindrances in the system. With the ongoing pandemic, work from home has become the new trend, the work has moved from office to home to maintain social distancing, the remote working is analyzed to be the major growth driver for the growing consumer Wi-Fi router market.

The consumer Wi-Fi router market has been segmented based on the type, end-users, and geography. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into - BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Retails, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the North America region occupies the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to the rising demand of combine network, security, and application services.

Growth Factors

Increased demand for internet connectivity due to remote working

Rising digitalization and technological advancement

Impact of COVID-19 on the Consumer Wi-Fi Router Market:

The report analyses and includes details about the short- and long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the segments of the consumer Wi-Fi router market. Government measures to support the respective sector and the total investments are also mentioned in brief. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is analyzed to be positive and beneficial for the market players. Due to the worldwide lockdown, individuals are working from their homes which requires a good internet connection owing to which the market has been growing rapidly.

Segmentation

By Type

Wireless G

Wireless N

Wireless AC

By End-User

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Connectivity

Core routers

Edge routers

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

Companies Mentioned

NETGEAR

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

D-Link Corporation

TP-Link Corporation Limited

Nokia

Eero LLC

Belkin International, Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.

Synology Inc.

Google

