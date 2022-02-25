Worldwide Consumer Wi-Fi Router Industry to 2026 - by Type, End-user, Connectivity and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Consumer Wi-Fi Router Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global consumer Wi-Fi router market was valued at US$6.701 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$9.341 billion in 2026.
The volatile growth of the internet industry is the major growth factor that is increasing the demand for the Wi-Fi router market. The adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets or smart TV is also responsible for the market growth.
An increase in demand for connected devices which require a good internet connection for most of their functions to work properly is expected to increase the consumer Wi-Fi router market. The high demand for fast internet connectivity due to the increasing trend of online transactions through mobile banking apps, web browsing, online learning from the last two years has been driving the growth of the market. Wi-Fi routers have become a daily life necessity among all, Individuals wants to remain connected to the reliable Wi-Fi connection providers
With the ongoing advancement and development in the field of IoT, there is an increasing demand for a high-speed internet connection so that all the functions and operations can be conducted without any hindrances in the system. With the ongoing pandemic, work from home has become the new trend, the work has moved from office to home to maintain social distancing, the remote working is analyzed to be the major growth driver for the growing consumer Wi-Fi router market.
The consumer Wi-Fi router market has been segmented based on the type, end-users, and geography. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into - BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Retails, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the North America region occupies the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to the rising demand of combine network, security, and application services.
Growth Factors
- Increased demand for internet connectivity due to remote working
- Rising digitalization and technological advancement
Impact of COVID-19 on the Consumer Wi-Fi Router Market:
The report analyses and includes details about the short- and long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the segments of the consumer Wi-Fi router market. Government measures to support the respective sector and the total investments are also mentioned in brief. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is analyzed to be positive and beneficial for the market players. Due to the worldwide lockdown, individuals are working from their homes which requires a good internet connection owing to which the market has been growing rapidly.
Segmentation
By Type
- Wireless G
- Wireless N
- Wireless AC
By End-User
- BFSI
- Government
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
By Connectivity
- Core routers
- Edge routers
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- UAE
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- NETGEAR
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- D-Link Corporation
- TP-Link Corporation Limited
- Nokia
- Eero LLC
- Belkin International, Inc.
- Xiaomi Inc.
- Synology Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t7lbf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005361/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.