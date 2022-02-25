Global Disinfection Robots Market (2021 to 2028) - by Type, Technology, End-user and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Disinfection Robots Market by Type (UV Light, Disinfectant Sprayer, Combined System), Technology (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), End User (Hospital, Transportation, Hospitality, Industries), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global disinfection robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.79 billion by 2028.
Following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities of the industry. The main driving factors are the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), favorable government efforts to deploy disinfection robots, and growing awareness about the benefits of using disinfection robots.
Furthermore, emerging economies and technological advancements in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence are expected to provide the industry with significant potential prospects in the future. However, the limitations of disinfection robots, such as the inability to disinfect dirt and organic soiling, may restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the high initial cost, coupled with additional repair & maintenance costs, poses a major challenge for the players operating in this market.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the global disinfection robots market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections
- Improved Focus on Infection Control Due to Emerging Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases
- Focus on Reducing Reimbursement Payment Cuts Due to Hospital-Acquired Infections
- Advantages Over Manual Disinfection
Restraints
- Limitations of Disinfection Robots
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Technological Advancements in the Field of Robotics
Challenges
- High Capital and Operational Cost
Scope of the Report:
Disinfection Robots Market, by Type
- Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots
- Disinfectant Spraying robots
- Combined System Disinfection Robots
Disinfection Robots Market, by Technology
- Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots
- Semi-autonomous Disinfection Robots
Disinfection Robots Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Transportation
- Industries
- Hospitality
- Others
Disinfection Robots Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- UVD Robots (Denmark)
- PDI Inc. (U.S.)
- Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. (U.S.)
- Nevoa Inc. (U.S.)
- Badger Technologies LLC (U.S.)
- Skytron LLC (U.S.)
- Omron Corporation (Japan)
- Fetch Robotics Inc. (U.S.)
- Finsen Technologies Ltd (U.K.)
- Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd (China)
- Akara Robotics Ltd. (Ireland)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions Limited (India).
