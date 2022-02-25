Global Disinfection Robots Market (2021 to 2028) - by Type, Technology, End-user and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Disinfection Robots Market by Type (UV Light, Disinfectant Sprayer, Combined System), Technology (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), End User (Hospital, Transportation, Hospitality, Industries), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disinfection robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.79 billion by 2028.

Following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities of the industry. The main driving factors are the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), favorable government efforts to deploy disinfection robots, and growing awareness about the benefits of using disinfection robots.

Furthermore, emerging economies and technological advancements in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence are expected to provide the industry with significant potential prospects in the future. However, the limitations of disinfection robots, such as the inability to disinfect dirt and organic soiling, may restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the high initial cost, coupled with additional repair & maintenance costs, poses a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the global disinfection robots market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections

Improved Focus on Infection Control Due to Emerging Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases

Focus on Reducing Reimbursement Payment Cuts Due to Hospital-Acquired Infections

Advantages Over Manual Disinfection

Restraints

Limitations of Disinfection Robots

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Technological Advancements in the Field of Robotics

Challenges

High Capital and Operational Cost

Scope of the Report:

Disinfection Robots Market, by Type

Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots

Disinfectant Spraying robots

Combined System Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Robots Market, by Technology

Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Semi-autonomous Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Robots Market, by End User

Hospitals

Transportation

Industries

Hospitality

Others

Disinfection Robots Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

UVD Robots (Denmark)

PDI Inc. (U.S.)

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. (U.S.)

Nevoa Inc. (U.S.)

Badger Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Skytron LLC (U.S.)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Fetch Robotics Inc. (U.S.)

Finsen Technologies Ltd (U.K.)

Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Akara Robotics Ltd. (Ireland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions Limited (India).

