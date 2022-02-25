Naples Soap Company Announces the Removal of the Caveat Emptor Designation by the OTC

Naples Soap Company, Inc. GNSG, a specialty retailer known for its high-quality skin care, is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (‘OTC Markets') has removed the Caveat Emptor designation from the Company's stock. Naples Soap Company shares can now be traded openly under the Pink Sheet Current status.

"We've been patiently waiting for this status change as the OTC worked through a backload of requests," said Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company Founder & CEO. "With this behind us, we're poised and ready to implement our future growth plans through the expansion of our storefront locations, wholesale partnerships and direct-to-consumer online sales."

Naples Soap Company is working with the OTC on changing the CUSIP number and stock trading symbol from GNSG to something that is more aligned with the Naples Soap Company name and brand. The Company hopes to have this completed in the first half of the year.

About Naples Soap Company, Inc.

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a health and wellness brand that markets more than 300 personal care products including body care, face care and hair care. These products are made in the USA with premium, high-quality, natural and organic ingredients. Products are sold at the Company's 10 retail locations in Florida, and four more store locations are currently under contract for 2022. Naples Soap Company products are sold online from the Company's website at www.naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels such as Amazon.com and at more than 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the Company's wholesale division. For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit www.naplessoap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

