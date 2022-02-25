Global Wireless Mesh Network Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Motorola, Hitachi ABB and Cisco Systems Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wireless Mesh Network Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless mesh network market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period. A wireless mesh network is a communication network made up of multiple wireless mesh nodes that communicate with one another to share the network over a vast geographical area. Except for the source node, these network technologies have a substantial advantage over standard wireless networks since wireless mesh networks do not require Ethernet cables or any other type of physical wiring. Without the requirement for network administration, the self-configuring wireless mesh network enables the spontaneous integration of new mesh nodes.

The rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies in many industries are accounting for the growth of the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising utilization of mobile and handset devices, as well as a growth in appropriate smartphone technologies, will propel the industry forward. Increasing demand for smart street lighting infrastructure that adjusts the density of lights for beneficial purposes and is used for protecting the public from assassination and terrorism using video surveillance is further boosting the market growth of the wireless mesh network market.

Rising demand for intelligent transportation systems across various industry sectors such as healthcare, government, and manufacturing, which require a strong network to provide a smooth workflow, increasing adoption of smart connected devices, rising demand for bandwidth, a drop in the price of connected devices, and advancements in wireless LAN technology are all driving the Wireless Mesh Network Market forward. Wurth Elektronik has partnered with Wirepas, a leading Finnish software firm, to develop a variety of 2.4GHz wireless mesh network modules for large-scale IoT adoption in December 2020.

Adoption in battlefield surveillance, the need for the best wireless mesh network and DIY wireless mesh network, growing used of established communications in the oil & gas industry, the need for interest in closed communities, growing recognition of racing-car telemetry, and use in electric smart meters, laptops, and Wi-Fi devices with data-exchange capabilities are all factors driving the market growth. Also, Netgear's new Wi-Fi Orbi Mesh Router, the RBK853, was released in India in December 2020.

Growth Factors

Growing applications in the healthcare industry

One of the major reasons for the growth of the wireless mesh network market is the growing application of wireless mesh networks in the healthcare industry, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. For low-frequency applications such as asset tracking and automating certain building operations, healthcare companies can profit from wireless mesh network technologies. Asset monitoring is becoming increasingly popular in healthcare since it saves money and time by eliminating the need for physicians to look for gadgets.

Also, in healthcare, Bluetooth mesh networking has the potential to save money and simplify the maintenance of automated features. Bluetooth mesh networking connects enabled devices to the network using low-power radio technologies. It generates large-scale device networks by employing a controlled flood method to message transmission that is simple, dependable, and well-suited for low-power wireless mesh networks that handle a variety of traffic. These factors are accounting for the growth of wireless mesh networks during the forecast period.

Restraints

The cost associated with wireless mesh networks and privacy concerns may limit the market growth

A major restraint in the growth of the wireless mesh network market is the high cost associated with the deployment of wireless mesh technology. Also, the data security issues coupled with the rising privacy concerns will limit the growth of the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period. The high cost associated with the installation of wireless mesh networks has posed a major challenge to new entrants in the market and also has limited the deployment of the wireless mesh networks in small and medium enterprises which in turn restrains the growth of the wireless mesh network market.

Segmentation:

By Type

Unstructured Wireless Mesh Networks

Structured Wireless Mesh Networks

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Design

Infrastructure Wireless Mesh Networks

Hybrid Wireless Mesh Networks

Client Wireless Mesh Networks

Home Networking

Video surveillance

Disaster & Rescue Management

Medical Device Connectivity

Others

By End-User Industry

Government

HealthCare

Mining

Oil & Gas

Transportation & Logistics

Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

Taiwan

Thailand

Others

Companies Mentioned

Motorola, Inc.

Hitachi ABB

Ericsson

Cisco Systems

Strix Systems

Synapse Wireless

Broadcom

Firetide, Inc.

Fluidmesh Networks LLC

MeshPlusPlus, Inc.

