Insights on the Orphan Drugs Global Market to 2027 - by Drug Type, Disease Type, Phase, Top Selling Drugs, Distribution Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Orphan Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global orphan drugs market reached a value of US$ 168.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 342.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Orphan drugs refer to pharmaceutical products used for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of rare medical disorders. These drugs are manufactured to meet a specific public health requirement and usually have a limited market as they are produced for a small group of patients. They are effective against numerous oncological, metabolic, hematologic, immunologic, infectious and neurological diseases. Medical ailments, such as lymphoma, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, glioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma and renal cell carcinoma, are often life-threatening, chronic, progressive, degenerative and disabling and require specific treatment alternatives that are effective for their particular symptoms.
The increasing prevalence of cancer and other rare genetic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are developing innovative orphan drugs to provide personalized therapy to patients. The market is also being driven by increasing awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of orphan drugs. The emergence of new pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and the implementation of favorable government policies to inhibit the spread of contagious diseases are also contributing to the market growth.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of biological orphan drugs, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These drugs can treat diseases, such as cancer, and reverse the damage caused to the stem cells, which is facilitating their overall demand significantly. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global orphan drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global orphan drugs market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the phase?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the top selling drugs?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global orphan drugs market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Orphan Drugs Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Drug Type
7 Market Breakup by Disease Type
8 Market Breakup by Phase
9 Market Breakup by Top Selling Drugs
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/959y9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005355/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.