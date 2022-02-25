Worldwide Courier, Express and Parcel Industry to 2027 - Featuring Aramex PJSC, Deutsche Post and Fedex Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global courier, express and parcel market reached a value of US$ 394 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 519.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.61% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Aramex PJSC
- Deutsche Post AG
- Fedex Corporation
- La Poste SA
- Pos Malaysia Berhad
- Poste Italiane SpA.
- PostNL NV
- Qantas Courier Limited
- Royal Mail Group Plc
- SF Express Co. Ltd.
- SG Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Singapore Post Ltd.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- Yamato Transport Co.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Courier, express and parcel (CEP) refer to a collection of services that involves the delivery of various goods and products through land, air or waterways across locations. The packages delivered by CEP are non-palletized and usually weigh around a hundred pounds collectively. These services commonly operate on business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C) and customer-to-customer (C2C) model and are combined with various value-added services to enhance the delivery experience for the user. In comparison to courier and parcel services, express deliveries are usually time-bound through which various high-value consignments are delivered in a few days or at a pre-agreed date and time.
The growing e-commerce sector, along with the growing cross-border trade, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The development of cross-border trade channels, especially in the emerging nations, has enhanced the adoption of international trade and B2C shipments. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preference for shopping online through various e-commerce portals is also providing a boost to the market growth. E-commerce stores partner with courier service providers to deliver their products across domestic and international locations.
Additionally, technological advancements, including the utilization of digital technologies with crowdsourced delivery models, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. These technologies aid the service providers in increasing their overall operational efficiency and meeting the requirements of the customers effectively. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising consumer expenditure capacities and significant growth in the manufacturing sector, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global courier, express and parcel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global courier, express and parcel market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the destination?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global courier, express and parcel market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Service Type
7 Market Breakup by Destination
8 Market Breakup by Type
9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
