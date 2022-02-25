Global Cloud POS Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cloud POS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud POS market reached a value of US$ 2.76 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.20% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A cloud POS is a web-based point-of-sale system that allows businesses to process customer transactions and manage business operations through the internet. It includes various hardware, software and service-based solutions that manage the transaction during the sale of a product or a service. Cloud POS eliminates the need for bulky and expensive servers, efficiently manages POS terminals across multiple locations and offers improved service delivery to the customers. It also enhances speed, provides inventory control, product analysis and minimizes system downtime. In comparison to hardwired POS systems, cloud POS is more accurate and convenient to use. As a result, cloud POS finds extensive applications across various industries, such as healthcare, entertainment, hospitality and transportation and logistics.
The increasing demand for secure and faster payment processing solutions across businesses and organizations is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Cloud POS is widely used to streamline daily operations and track client behavior for enhancing profits. Additionally, the widespread product adoption in restaurants to simplify customer engagement operations and optimize sales tasks is favoring the market growth.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of advanced machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, with cloud POS systems to monitor customer behavior, accurately track inventory and analyze sales data, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread adoption of cloud POS systems in movie theatres, casinos and sports arenas is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing preference for digital payment solutions among the consumers, along with significant growth in the e-commerce industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
