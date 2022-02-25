Worldwide Travel Vaccines Industry to 2027 - Featuring Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis and Pfizer Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Travel Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global travel vaccines market reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- ALK-Abello A/S
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Crucell (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
- CSL Limited
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Altimmune, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Travel vaccines, also known as travel immunizations, are vaccines travelers can get before they visit certain regions across the globe which help protect them from serious diseases. Travel vaccines work by exposing the body to a microorganism or parts of the microorganism of the disease it will protect against. The body responds to the vaccination by making antibodies that will protect it against a situation where there is an exposure to the disease in the future. The number of international tourist arrivals worldwide increased from 1.0 Billion in 2012 to nearly 1.4 Billion in 2018.
A significant number of these travelers journey from developed countries to regions with endemic diseases. As more people travel to countries with endemic diseases, the demand for vaccines will continue to increase. Moreover, regulatory authorities across the globe have also mandated that travelers should be vaccinated before traveling to disease-prone regions. As a result, travel vaccines have now become an essential requirement in an international travelers list.
For instance, the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia requires that all travelers arriving for Hajj and Umrah from countries or areas at risk of diseases such as yellow fever, Meningococcal meningitis and Poliomyelitis must present a valid vaccination certificate. Other factors driving the demand for travel vaccines include increasing awareness levels, technological advancements and increasing incidence of life-threatening infectious diseases.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1. What was the global travel vaccines market size in 2021?
2. What will be the travel vaccines market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
3. What are the global travel vaccines market drivers?
4. What are the major trends in the global travel vaccines market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global travel vaccines market?
6. What is the global travel vaccines market breakup by composition?
7. What is the global travel vaccines market breakup by disease?
8. What are the major regions in the global travel vaccines market?
9. Who are the leading travel vaccines market players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Travel Vaccines Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Composition
5.5 Market Breakup by Disease
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Composition
7 Market Breakup by Disease
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 Global Travel Vaccines Industry: SWOT Analysis
10 Global Travel Vaccines Industry: Value Chain Analysis
11 Global Travel Vaccines Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Global Travel Vaccines Industry: Price Analysis
13 Travel Vaccines Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Raw Material Requirements
13.3 Manufacturing Process
13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0y7s8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005344/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.