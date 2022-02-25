Plume Expands to Four New States, Cementing Itself as the Largest Provider of Transgender Healthcare in the U.S.

Plume rolls out services to New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Mexico, and Wisconsin, now providing holistic gender-affirming care in 37 states within the U.S.
Plume, the first and largest telehealth company built for the transgender community, today announced expansion of its holistic gender-affirming care in four new states - New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Mexico, and Wisconsin. With these new regional additions, Plume now offers services in 37 states, reaching approximately 93 percent of the transgender population in the U.S. This expansion underscores Plume as the largest provider of transgender healthcare in the country, in terms of states and population served.
The addition of these four states is propelling Plume's mission forward to transform how healthcare is delivered to the transgender community, making sure holistic gender-affirming care is available to anyone, anywhere. Founded by Dr. Matthew Wetschler and Dr. Jerrica Kirkley in 2019, Plume has seen tremendous growth since launch, receiving a $14M Series A funding round in February 2021 led by Craft Ventures in addition to its state expansions.
"We are incredibly excited to expand into four new states, breaking the oftentimes physical and psychological barriers to receiving gender-affirming care," said Mathew Wetschler, co-founder and CEO of Plume. "Since starting Plume, our goal has always been to transform healthcare for every trans life and make it accessible for all, despite the obstacles others have built up before the community. This new expansion takes us one step further to achieving our goal of reaching 100 percent of the transgender population."
Plume offers a $99 a month subscription where members receive 24/7 access to gender-affirming care, personal consultations, lab monitoring, and letters of support, as well as home delivery of their hormone medications for an additional cost. New Mexico and Wisconsin patients will have access to Estrogen+ and Testosterone+, while Connecticut and New Hampshire will have access to Estrogen+.
For additional information about Plume, please visit getplume.co.
About Plume
Plume is the first and largest health technology company built for the transgender community focused on providing access to holistic gender-affirming care, including gender-affirming hormone therapy and emotional support services. Its vision is to make gender-affirming care available to anyone, anywhere until it transforms healthcare for every trans life. Plume is currently available in 37 states and accessible to over 93% of the trans population across the United States.
