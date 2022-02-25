Saint Thomas' Episcopal Church and School Celebrate Alumni Weekend with Gala, Church Rededication

Sold Out Annual Gala Draws 400, Raises More Than $300,000

Saint Thomas' Episcopal Church and School, a traditional Episcopal church in the Diocese of Texas that supports the Christian, classical college preparatory school, today announced that the Annual Alumni Weekend and "Written in the Stars" Gala and Auction was held Feb. 18 - 20, 2022.

More than 400 alumni, church parishioners, parents, school staff and guests attended the sold out Annual All-School Alumni Weekend Gala and Auction with proceeds exceeding $300,000.

"Alumni Weekend was a celebration of all the blessings God has bestowed on Saint Thomas' Episcopal Church and School," said Rev. Browder, President of the Saint Thomas' Episcopal School Board and Rector of the Saint Thomas' Episcopal Church. "As a community, we stood in awe of the new Shaw Hall and honored those who have dedicated their lives to Saint Thomas' mission. The church rededication was officiated by Bishop Andrew Doyle. Now we can enjoy the benefits from the last few years' hard work and sacrifice and move forward."

The weekend was packed with fellowship activities for alumni, staff, students, and parishioners. Attendees enjoyed breakfast with Rev. David O. Browder, chapel, alumni lunch, the annual gala and auction, church rededication and more.

Mike '79 and Donna Cusack were awarded the inaugural Henry L. Walters Outstanding Achievement Award for their lifetime of devotion and contribution to Saint Thomas' Episcopal. The new Scottish Arts Center was also named after the Cusacks.

"Donna and I were honored to receive the Henry L. Walters Outstanding Achievement Award alongside so many of my fellow alumni and our former and current students, who are so precious to us," said Mike Cusack, Saint Thomas' Episcopal School Headmaster. "Being a part of this community truly has been our lives' greatest work."

Alumni, parishioners and attendees toured the newly opened Saint Thomas' Episcopal Church and School campus features including:

Renovated church sanctuary with solid wood chairs, new floors, and millwork

New three-story school building with an archway entrance, a large lobby, maker space, classrooms with smart technology, art classes, Middle School commons area, Upper School commons area, outdoor terrace and semi-underground parking lot

New outdoor pavilion for church and school events and sports

New playground for Lower School students

ABOUT SAINT THOMAS' EPISCOPAL CHURCH AND SCHOOL

Saint Thomas' Episcopal Church began in May 1953 when 22 families gathered in an abandoned television studio on Post Oak Road in what was then the far southwest corner of Houston. A spirit of providing for themselves and for others fueled the growth of the church and its primary mission: Saint Thomas' Episcopal School. The church is part of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, and is known for its traditional worship and music program, which features a grand pipe organ, and choir. For more information on Saint Thomas' Episcopal Church visit https://stthomashouston.org/ and follow @St.ThomasEpiscopalChurchHouston on Facebook and @Stecmeyerland on Twitter.

Founded in 1955, Saint Thomas' Episcopal School, is a private, Preschool through 12th-grade college preparatory school founded on Christian values. We believe in nurturing our students through classical instruction, exceptional academics, fine arts, and athletics - all grounded in a Christ-centered worldview. The Scottish Arts program has been at the core of the school's identity since the late 1950s. For more information on Saint Thomas' Episcopal School visit https://www.stes.org/ and follow @StThomasEpiscopalSchool on Facebook, @steschool on Instagram, @STE_Houston on Twitter.

Saint Thomas' Episcopal Church and School are centered around the core values of Honor, Christian Faith, Love, Discipline, Excellence, Respect.

