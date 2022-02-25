CompuCom Named Leader in ISG's The Future of Work – Services and Solutions Report

Report highlights CompuCom's key differentiators of experience-focused services and strong local presence

As the definition of the workplace evolves, companies like CompuCom, a leading managed services provider, redefine the employee work and technology experience. For its innovative efforts, CompuCom was recognized as the Leader in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Managed Digital Workplace Services (DWS) Midmarket industry analysis. The Future of Work – Services and Solutions report highlights CompuCom's category leadership via its compelling experience-focused services portfolio and strong local presence, frequently being able to provide same day or next day onsite service.

According to Information Services Group (ISG), CompuCom is a leader in the highly competitive managed service provider (MSP) space due to three key strengths:

Digital workplace solutions portfolio: CompuCom's family of products and services provides clients with best-in-class offerings, giving them flexibility to solve complex customer challenges. Employee experience-focused services: CompuCom's employee tech support providing digital, remote, and onsite support was cited a key differentiator. CompuCom leads the industry by combining both traditional service level agreements (SLAs) and experience indicators to measure experience level agreements (XLAs). Strong device management services: CompuCom offers strong device management services and helps deliver devices, peripherals, and device support across the United States and Canada by using its partnerships with vendors such as Apple, AT&T, Cisco, Dell and Intel.

As an industry leader, CompuCom displayed a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and competitive position, per ISG's research. Leaders also represent innovation and stability.

"This Leader recognition is a true testament to the skill and passion of our associates. Every day, they bring new ideas to our customers to enhance the overall user experience by anticipating issues while remaining flexible and agile to support their needs," said Mick Slattery, CompuCom CEO. "As we embark on this new year, the recognition reflects the progress we've made and the journey we are on toward solving our customers' challenges today and tomorrow."

ISG also named CompuCom a Product Challenger in both the Managed DWS – Large Accounts and Managed Employee Experience Services. The report highlighted the company's product and service portfolio, unmatched broad and deep range of capabilities, and its investment in growing their market presence and competitive strengths.

"CompuCom has been a well-known and established player in the end user computing and digital workplace services space for many years," said Mrinai Rai, lead analyst at ISG. "Its renewed focus on employee experience enablement leveraging its device-as-a-service, automation-led workplace support and experience-level indicators (XLIs) positions it very strongly in the U.S. market."

About CompuCom

CompuCom is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations. CompuCom has more than 7,000 dedicated professionals, manages more than 7 million devices globally and serves around 700 clients in the United States and Canada. CompuCom provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more information, visit compucom.com.

About ISG Provider Lens

ISG (Information Services Group) III is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

