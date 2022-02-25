Insights on Achieving Hybrid-Work Success - Look at Key Success Requirements - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Achieving Hybrid-Work Success" report from Metrigy has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world of work has forever shifted. Gone are the days when the majority of employees are physically located in the same office and meetings are primarily held within conference rooms.
Instead, the future of work is hybrid, with employees distributed among office, home, and remote work locations.
Succeeding in this new workplace requires investing in technologies that enable effective virtual collaboration. IT leaders must not only ensure that employees have the tools that they need, but they must also optimize delivery and management to ensure high-quality experiences and that minimize operational costs.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The World of Work Has Changed - Permanently
- Remote Work Is Driving Collaboration Investment Change
-
The Changing Collaboration Application Landscape
- Video Conferencing
- Team Collaboration
-
Key Success Requirements
- Security
- Management
- Conclusion and Recommendation
