The Global Electric Power Tools Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $49.24 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Electric Power Tools Market by Product Type and End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric power tools market is expected to generate revenue worth $24,063.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $49,242.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The growth in construction activities and the requirement of efficient power tools for various operations has led to the increased penetration of electric power tools in the construction industry. The basic operations such as cutting, chopping, drilling, hammering, and grinding can be easily completed using cordless power tools with more efficiency and ease. Thus, the surge in the adoption of electric power tools in the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the electric power tools market. Moreover, the necessity of heavy-duty electric power tools has led to constant product developments in terms of batteries, motors, and other technologies.
The recent product development is the integration of brushless motors in the power tools. Although brushless motor technology is not new, the adoption of brushless DC motors in both corded and cordless power tools has upgraded their capabilities to a large extent. Hence, the integration of brushless DC motors (BLDC) in electric power tools is revolutionizing the electric power tools industry; thereby, propelling the growth of the electric power tools market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of cordless electric power tools, owing to their application in various remote locations, effortlessness of use, and portability are some of the factors that fuel the adoption of cordless tools. This increased adoption is driving the overall electric power tools market globally.
Conversely, the high initial costs of electric power tools are a major restraining factor for the growth of electric power tools market. The pneumatic power tools have been popular for a long time, owing to their high productivity capacities and have comparatively lower costs than their electric counterparts. This is likely to negatively affect the growth of the electric power tools market.
The major electric power tool manufacturers have employed automation technologies to manage their electric power tools during operations. The penetration of automation has made it feasible for the operators to track, connect, and customize their tools on multiple jobsites and hence, attain more productivity through the same electric power tool. Such automation technologies are likely to assist in creating opportunities for the growth of the global electric power tools market during the forecast period.
The electric power tools market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user industry, and region. Based on the product type, the market is bifurcated into corded and cordless. By end-user industry, it is classified into construction, automotive, aerospace, and others. The others segment includes energy and DIY end users of electric power tools. The cordless segment is projected to dominate the global electric power tools market throughout the forecast period.
GLOBAL ELECTRICAL POWER TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTS
By PRODUCT TYPE
- Corded Tools
- Cordless Tools
By END USER INDUSTRY
- Construction
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Others
By REGION
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- China
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
KEY PLAYERS
- Apex Tool Group
- Atlas COPCO AB
- Hitli Corporation
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc
- Koki Holdings Co Ltd
- Makita Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stanley Black and Decker, Inc
- Snap-on Incorporated
- Techtronic Industries Company Limited
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in adoption of electric power tools in the construction industry
- Integration of brushless motors in electric power tools
- Growth in popularity of cordless power tools
Restraints
- High initial costs of the electric power tools
Opportunity
Technological Innovations
