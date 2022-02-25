PAH Portable Oxygen Concentrators: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts; 2022 to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "PAH Portable Oxygen Concentrators Treating Pulmonary Hypertension: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
PAH Portable Oxygen Concentrators will witness a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.
This 2022 study has 223 pages, 98 tables & figures. Key topics covered include:
- Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)
- Portable Oxygen Concentrator
- Supplemental Oxygen
- iCPET
- COPD
- Cardio Pulmonary Dyspnea
- Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- Long-Term COVID
- CPAP
- Exercise Stress Test
- Swan Ganz Catheters
- Pulmonary Artery Catheter
- Metabolic Cart
- Hypertension Lab
- Home Medical Equipment
- PSA Process
- Pulse Flow Technology
- Pulse Oximeter
PAH testing via iCPET represents next-generation automation of helping people who are challenged by exercise. PAH is often a diagnosis for those who have unusual fatigue who have been tested by a physician and determined to have a disease that impacts the blood flow between organs, between the heart and the lungs. The emerging PAH testing and treatment equipment market is being built on an until now vastly underutilized test: iCPET.
Increased utilization of iCPET is creating the opportunity to diagnose and treat 2.05 billion patients with heart disease who are not now being treated or who are living undertreated. This represents a huge new market for portable oxygen concentrators should the industry be able to get reimbursement for the use of supplemental oxygen. Heart patients with obstructions are now being treated for blockages, but the vast majority of people have an inter-organ PAH difficulty and are not being treated adequately, largely because they are underdiagnosed.
Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), high blood pressure in the lungs, is characterized by exercise intolerance. A recently embraced test iCPET has been able to document the presence of chronic fatigue syndrome so that patients can actually collect disability insurance, a hitherto virtual impossibility. The more recently used invasive test, iCPET can detect that during intense exercise, a decline in mixed venous oxygen saturation (SvO2) is the defining characteristic of hypertension, diagnosing a disease PAH.
An early paper on the test in 2014 describes a decline in mixed venous oxygen saturation (SvO2) from 55.4% to 21% for patients with PAH. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension PAH equipment markets have become significant during COVID as 18% of the patients that get COVID struggle to a varying degree with post-COVID, long term COVID conditions that include dyspnea, exercise intolerance.
List of Chapters
1. PAH Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Description and Market Dynamics
2. PAH Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares and Forecasts
3. PAH Portable Oxygen Concentrator for Heart Failure Market Dynamics
4. The Invasive Cardio-Pulmonary Exercise Stress Test
5. Portable Oxygen Equipment Company Description
Companies Mentioned
- AirSep
- Applied Home Healthcare Equipment
- Besco
- Caire Medical
- Chart Industries
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- First Class Medical
- Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- Gardner Denver
- GSE
- Inogen
- Inova Labs
- Invacare
- Jiuxin Medical
- Leistung Engineering
- Longfian Scitech
- Merits
- Nidek Medical
- NTK
- O2 Concepts
- Oxygo
- Philips Healthcare
- Precision Medical
- ResMed
- Sequal
- Teijin Group
- Thomas Compressors
- Zadro Health Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ks8imc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005327/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.