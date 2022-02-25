2022 Edition - IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade System Guide - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade System - 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade HandiGuide comes in MS Word, PDF, ePub formats includes an IT Job Evaluation Questionnaire, Shell Organization Chart, and a Position Description Questionnaire that can be used to create unique job descriptions.

Includes the generic System Analyst Job Family with five (5) full job descriptions - entry level to most senior level.

A job family is a series of progressively higher, related jobs distinguished by levels of knowledge, skills, and abilities (competencies) and other factors, and which provide promotional and compensation opportunities.

Job Classification system is a basis for career planning and setting pay ranges for IT Pros

IT Job Family Classification System - Both in an individual's personal career planning and an enterprise's staffing, promotion and compensation, it is important to have benchmarks on the levels that individuals are at. To that end, one of the best objective ways to meet this goal is to have formal job descriptions and clear paths for promotion and compensation.

Over the past three decades, the analyst and its principles have created a set of 312 IT Job descriptions that are viewed by many as the industry standard. As a natural extension of that offering, the analyst has documented its IT job classification system.

A job family classification system is one that defines how individuals can grow into higher level positions over time by providing benchmarks and milestones that need to be achieved as they advance over time. This in time, impacts the responsibilities and compensation that is paid in a fair and objective manner.

The primary drivers are the scope of responsibilities which are assigned to a particular family and level based on the job family classification and level descriptions. All positions at the same level have the same salary grade throughout an enterprise.

Key Topics Covered:

Information Technology Job Families

Position Description Structure

Position Purpose

Problems and Challenges

Essential Position Functions

Job Progression - Traditional

Job Progression Matrix - Traditional

Traditional It Job Family Progression

Job Family Classification

Job Family Progression Chart

IT Job Family Classification

Manager Job Family Summary

Typical Responsibilities and Functions

Levels and Competencies

Professional Job Family Summary

Typical Responsibilities and Functions

Levels and Competencies

IT Technical Job Family Summary

Typical Responsibilities and Functions

Levels and Competencies

Blockchain - Distributed Ledger Technology Job Family Summary

Typical Responsibilities and Functions

Levels and Competencies

IT Support Entry Level Job Family Summary

Appendix

