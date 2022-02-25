2022 Edition - IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade System Guide - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade System - 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade HandiGuide comes in MS Word, PDF, ePub formats includes an IT Job Evaluation Questionnaire, Shell Organization Chart, and a Position Description Questionnaire that can be used to create unique job descriptions.
Includes the generic System Analyst Job Family with five (5) full job descriptions - entry level to most senior level.
A job family is a series of progressively higher, related jobs distinguished by levels of knowledge, skills, and abilities (competencies) and other factors, and which provide promotional and compensation opportunities.
Job Classification system is a basis for career planning and setting pay ranges for IT Pros
IT Job Family Classification System - Both in an individual's personal career planning and an enterprise's staffing, promotion and compensation, it is important to have benchmarks on the levels that individuals are at. To that end, one of the best objective ways to meet this goal is to have formal job descriptions and clear paths for promotion and compensation.
Over the past three decades, the analyst and its principles have created a set of 312 IT Job descriptions that are viewed by many as the industry standard. As a natural extension of that offering, the analyst has documented its IT job classification system.
A job family classification system is one that defines how individuals can grow into higher level positions over time by providing benchmarks and milestones that need to be achieved as they advance over time. This in time, impacts the responsibilities and compensation that is paid in a fair and objective manner.
The primary drivers are the scope of responsibilities which are assigned to a particular family and level based on the job family classification and level descriptions. All positions at the same level have the same salary grade throughout an enterprise.
Key Topics Covered:
Information Technology Job Families
- Position Description Structure
- Position Purpose
- Problems and Challenges
- Essential Position Functions
- Job Progression - Traditional
- Job Progression Matrix - Traditional
- Traditional It Job Family Progression
- Job Family Classification
- Job Family Progression Chart
IT Job Family Classification
- Manager Job Family Summary
- Typical Responsibilities and Functions
- Levels and Competencies
- Professional Job Family Summary
- Typical Responsibilities and Functions
- Levels and Competencies
- IT Technical Job Family Summary
- Typical Responsibilities and Functions
- Levels and Competencies
- Blockchain - Distributed Ledger Technology Job Family Summary
- Typical Responsibilities and Functions
- Levels and Competencies
- IT Support Entry Level Job Family Summary
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctil5d
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005310/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.