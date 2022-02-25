Global Aircraft Seating Market to 2028 - Maintenance & Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aircraft Seating Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, by Aircraft, By Seat, By End-Use, by Component, and By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft seating market size is expected to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2028 according to this report. It gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Seating is one of the most crucial components of cabin interiors, which measures comfort level of passengers onboard. Airlines are investing a lot in cabin upgrades for most of their older fleet of aeroplane, which is s- U.Stantiating demand for modern seating solutions. Besides, increasing demand for lightweight yet strong seats in order to meet stringent carbon emission norms imposed by regulatory bodies such as ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) is impelling the growth of the market exponentially.

North America holds a mammoth share of the global market driven by its heavy dominance in the industry across the verticals such as commercial, business, and military airplane production. The region is the hub of leading industry manufacturers, OEMs, as well as airlines. Collins Aerospace, one of the leading manufacturers based in USA, claims to supply more than one-third of all the narrow-body economy class seats across the globe.

Major participants in this market are Acro Aircraft Seating, Aviointeriors S.p.A, Adient Aerospace, Causeway Aero Group, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Collins Aerospace, Duncan Aviation Inc., Explisea, Geven ,Hongkong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited , Jamco Corporation, Mirus Aircraft Seating, Ipeco Holdings Ltd, Rebel Aero, Recaro Aircraft Seating, Safran , Stelia Aerospace, Thomsom Aero Seating, Zodiac Aerospace, ZIM Aircraft Seating

Airlines across the world are focusing on enhancing the comfort level and improvising passengers' experience onboard flights. For instance, recently, on Sep. 2020, Virgin Atlantic launched a new leisure space, "The Booth," on some of its fleet of A350-1000 widebody airplane where new area will not just serve as seats. Rather it will be a social space having comfy lounge-style seats for people. The designing was done in a joint effort of Virgin Atlantic along with London design agency Factory design.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems

Maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft

Restraints and Challenges

Shortage of profitable airlines in emerging economies

Regulatory frameworks and certifications

Companies Mentioned

Acro Aircraft Seating

Adient Aerospace

Aviointeriors

Causeway Aero Group Collins Aerospace

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Duncan Aviation Inc.

Explisea

Geven

Hongkong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

Ipeco Holdings Ltd

Jamco Corporation

Mirus Aircraft Seating

Rebel Aero

Recaro Aircraft Seating

Safran

Stelia Aerospace

Thomsom Aero Seating

Zodiac Aerospace

ZIM Aircraft Seating

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g07cxr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005314/en/