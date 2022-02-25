Western Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With CEO, Michael Ure

And Participation in Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Mizuho Conferences
Today Western Midstream Partners, LP WES ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that before market on Monday, February 28, 2022, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer to provide additional insights related to fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results.
On February 28, 2022 and March 1, 2022, Daniel Jenkins, Director of Investor Relations, and Jon VandenBrand, Vice President of Commercial Development, will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 2022 Credit Suisse Energy Summit.
On March 2, 2022, Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President of Finance and Sustainability, will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference.
On March 15, 2022, Ms. Shults will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 6th Annual Mizuho Energy Summit.
ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.
For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.
