Swift Medical Unveils Next-Generation Technology to Make Healthcare More Accessible for Everyone

Swift Medical, the global leader in digital wound care technology, is launching an innovative product that will revolutionize the future of healthcare.

Today at 2pm EST / 11am PST, Swift Medical's co-founder and CEO Carlo Perez will host a live broadcast from the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. At this event, Swift Medical will unveil a first-of-its-kind technology that will allow patients to access hospital quality care from anywhere and empower clinicians to prevent wounds before they even happen.

Chronic wounds are one of the largest public health crises worldwide, with more than 8.2 million patients suffering from chronic wounds in North America alone. As rates of obesity, diabetes and other chronic conditions skyrocket, the number of patients at risk of developing chronic wounds will continue to rise.

"Wounds often begin to develop beneath the skin, indetectable to the human eye, and cause immense pain for patients when they visibly emerge. And so the future of wound care must go beyond what the naked eye can perceive and illuminate what can't be seen," said Carlo Perez of Swift Medical. "Our dream is to equalize and improve healthcare access for humanity through intelligent diagnostics."

About Swift Medical

Swift Medical is the global leader in digital wound care. Our mission is to make empathy driven wound care ubiquitous through AI-powered diagnostic technology. We are the trusted wound technology partner of more than 4,100 healthcare facilities in North America across the continuum of care. To learn more about Swift Medical, visit us at: www.swiftmedical.com.

