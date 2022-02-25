Global Expanded Perlite Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Aegean Perlites SA, Blue Pacific Minerals and Calgon Carbon Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Expanded Perlite Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global expanded perlite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspects that drive the growth of the expanded perlite market includes the growth in the end-user industries such as agriculture & horticulture, construction, industrial and others. Increased demand for perlite from the construction industry primarily drives the market growth. Due to its low density and relatively low price, many commercial applications for perlite have developed. In the construction and manufacturing industry, it is used in lightweight plasters and mortars, insulation, ceiling tiles and filter aids.

The global expanded perlite market is segmented on the basis of end-users as agriculture & horticulture, construction, industrial, and others. Amongst these, the construction segment is projected to hold the most lucrative share in the market. The segmental growth of the market is accredited to the various constructional activities in-process across the globe. Geographically, the global expanded perlite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold a significant market share. China, India, Japan, and the Rest of the Asia-Pacific are the major economies primarily contributing to the growth of the Expanded Perlite market in the region. These countries are investing significantly in the construction industry.

Further, Aegean Perlites SA, Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corp., Cornerstone Industrial Minerals, Inc., Dupre Minerals Ltd., Imerys Group, Perlite Construction Co., Supreme Perlite Co., The Schundler Co., and Whittemore Co., Inc. among othersare some of the prominent players functioning in the global Expanded Perlite market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

