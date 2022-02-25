Cryptocurrency Leaders, Global Genes Partner to Leverage 'Coin for a Cause' to Help Nearly One in 10 Americans, 400 Million+ Worldwide with Rare Diseases

The American Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Association and Global Genes Partner for #1in10RARE Cryptocurrency Challenge on RARE Disease Day, February 28, 2022
Today, Global Genes, a leading international non-profit organization representing the rare disease community, and the American Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Association (ABCA), a multi-stakeholder non-profit association advocating for the use of blockchain and distributed technologies for the betterment of markets and societies, announced a partnership to leverage the power and generosity of the crypto community to fund and spur innovation to treat rare diseases through donations in cryptocurrencies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224006113/en/
The initiative urges investors in cryptocurrencies to donate one-tenth (0.10) of Bitcoin or Ethereum, through The Giving Block to Global Genes and demonstrate -- in just one 24-hour period (Rare Disease Day, Monday, February 28th) -- the substantial positive impact the crypto community can have in helping to address even our most vexing challenges. Crypto funds raised will be reinvested to support advancements toward drug development that can help hundreds of millions of people and families who have a rare disease diagnosis, but no treatment options. Cryptocurrency donations may also be tax deductible for investors.
"The current model of incremental progress across rare disease needs disrupting," says Craig Martin, CEO of Global Genes. "At the rate we're moving, it will take thousands of years to get approved treatments for all rare diseases. We must ignore the ‘it-can't-be-done' crowd and forge much better, faster paths toward progress. We've seen that the crypto community shares a similar mindset and we're very grateful for their involvement and investment on our behalf."
To put the challenge in context, there are by some recent estimates more than 10,000 rare diseases, less than 5% of which have an approved treatment. These diseases have devastating impacts on families, patients, and health systems worldwide.
"As we learned more about the burden of rare diseases, the ABCA jumped at the opportunity to mobilize our community to support Global Genes and their mission to provide individuals and families with rare and genetic diseases a fighting chance," said Howard Greenberg, President of the ABCA. "Cryptocurrency is adapting so quickly that I am excited to demonstrate the new technology and generosity of our community for such an important cause."
The first #1in10RARE cryptocurrency challenge campaign starts at 12:01 am on February 28th and ends at midnight. This challenge aims to generate at least $1 million in equivalent donations in a 24-hour period. The donations generated during that period will fund impact grants specifically designed to drive the advancement of technology platforms and drug
development with the potential to address multiple rare diseases, with an emphasis on initial applications in underserved and ultra-rare condition areas.
The donation link is live, and all early donations will be counted toward the Rare Disease Day total. The link will remain active, with the goal of generating $10 million in donations in March, which will create the foundation for an investment fund to incubate entrepreneurs, tech- transfer initiatives and early-stage companies similarly focused in underserved and ultra-rare diseases.
About Global Genes
Global Genes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating the burdens and challenges of rare diseases for patients and families globally. In pursuit of our mission, we connect, empower, and inspire the rare disease community to stand up, stand out, and become more effective on their own behalf — helping to spur innovation, meet essential needs, build capacity and knowledge, and drive progress within and across rare diseases. We serve the more than 400 million people around the globe and nearly one in 10 Americans affected by rare diseases. If you or someone you love has a rare disease or are searching for a diagnosis, contact Global Genes at 949-248-RARE or visit our Resource Hub.
About ABCA
The American Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Association (ABCA) is a Washington, DC-based membership-driven not-for-profit trade association aiming to advance a vision for how distributed technologies and cross-border innovations – such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies – can lead to sound markets and the more efficient delivery of services. Distributed technologies will inaugurate a fundamental re-assessment of how individuals, organizations, jurisdictions, and nations provide and consume services across dozens of industries. ABCA provides a voice first and foremost for the individuals – miners, investors, academics, entrepreneurs, as well as corporations – who are driving the blockchain evolution. ABCA engages with a broad stakeholder community, from individual investors and technology firms, to financial institutions, policy makers and the broader marketplace through outreach, engagement, education, research and advocacy work.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224006113/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.