Data Theorem Named Most Innovative Security Company of the Year in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards Program

Cloud Secure also Recognized as a Hot Security Technology of the Year for its Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform with Hacker Toolkits to Help Expose Potential Data Breaches

Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Data Theorem as the Most Innovative Security Company of the Year in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® Program. The annual awards program also recognized Data Theorem's Cloud Secure cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) as a Hot Security Technology of the Year in the Cloud Security/SaaS awards category.

These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Cloud Secure is the industry's first solution delivering attack surface management (ASM) security for cloud-native applications that starts at the client layer (mobile and web), protects the network layer (REST and GraphQL APIs), and extends down through the underlying infrastructure (cloud services). Its combination of attack surface management and run-time active protections enables both offensive and defensive security capabilities to best prevent data breaches of cloud-native applications and serverless cloud functions.

"We are pleased to earn these multiple recognitions in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards Program, particularly since the winners were decided by a distinguished panel of global industry experts," said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. "Cloud Secure, a Hot Security Technology winner, continues to uncover new attack vectors in cloud-native applications and APIs, helping customers prevent data breaches. Data Theorem uniquely protects organizations' cloud applications in multi-cloud environments due to the benefits of our dynamic and run-time analysis with offensive attack surface management (ASM) and active protection with observability. This enables them to conduct continuous, automated security inspection, application telemetry collection, and run-time protection of their most important cloud-native applications."

Cloud Secure, powered by Data Theorem's award-winning Analyzer Engine, helps organizations secure their cloud-native applications and address regulatory compliance for cloud monitoring and reporting. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

Data Theorem's broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 1 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 8,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

