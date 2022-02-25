National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conference

National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI ("the Company" or "NCM"), the managing member and owner of 48.3% of National CineMedia, LLC ("NCM LLC"), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conference:
- J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference to be held on March 1, 2022 at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, Florida. The Company's CEO, Tom Lesinski, and CFO, Ronnie Ng, will be presenting at 5:00 PM EST on March 1 and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
A link to live audio webcasts, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ncm.com.
About National CineMedia, Inc.
National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM's Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. AMC, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,700 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital-Out-Of-Home go beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI owns a 48.3% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005123/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.