Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a prime Sacramento-area location, priced from the mid $500,000s.

KB Home KBH today announced the grand opening of Bartlett and Cortland at Mason Trails, two new, single-family home communities situated in the highly desirable city of Roseville, California. The new communities are located on Walerga Road just north of Interstate 80, providing easy access to downtown Sacramento, Sacramento International Airport and the area's major employment centers. Bartlett and Cortland at Mason Trails are also only minutes away from premier shopping, dining and entertainment at Westfield Galleria at Roseville and Fountains at Roseville.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Bartlett and Cortland at Mason Trails, two new-home communities in highly desirable Roseville, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

Residents will enjoy the proximity to golfing, hiking, biking and family friendly activities. Bartlett and Cortland at Mason Trails are also a short drive to boating and swimming at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and Sacramento State Aquatic Center at Lake Natomas as well as year-round outdoor recreation opportunities and world-class resorts at Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Bartlett at Mason Trails offers a selection of one- and two-story homes that blend attractive design features like beautiful kitchens, large bedroom suites with walk-in closets and generous loft and den space. The community's floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,900 to 2,600 square feet.

The homes at Cortland at Mason Trails showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,300 square feet. The new neighborhoods are also close to schools and will feature many future amenities, including a park, open space and walking trails.

"Our two new Roseville communities are in a convenient location that provides easy access to Interstate 80, downtown Sacramento and the area's major employment centers," said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home's Sacramento division. "Both Bartlett and Cortland at Mason Trails are close to schools and a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment and just a short drive to popular outdoor recreation. As with other KB Home communities, Bartlett and Cortland at Mason Trails provide home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The sales offices and model homes at Bartlett and Cortland at Mason Trails are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $500,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

