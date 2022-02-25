Generational Equity Advises Independent Benefits Advisors in Its Partnership With Acentria Insurance

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that it's client, Independent Benefits Advisors has formed a partnership with Acentria Insurance.

Independent Benefits Advisors (IBA), located in Apex, North Carolina is an independent insurance brokerage/consulting firm with extensive experience helping individuals and business find health insurance that meets their healthcare needs at a competitive price. The Company specializes in individual and employer group plans, including Medicare.

IBA has assembled the finest staff of benefits professionals whose experience is matched by their intelligence and integrity. IBA is committed to delivering tailored benefit solutions, with innovative strategic planning, elite professional services and leading technology-based solutions. Through sound advice and progressive vision, IBA is able to help customers find answers, implement solutions, and mitigate future challenges.

A successful independent insurance agency headquartered in Destin, Florida, Acentria Insurance (Acentria) now has over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. Acentria Insurance has proven success in the insurance industry and has been nationally recognized as one of the Top 50 Elite Independent Insurance Agencies and named as a national insurance industry Employer of Choice, Top Insurance Workplace and Best Agency to Work For by Insurance Business America Magazine and Insurance Journal. (Acentria Insurance is a Foundation Risk Partners Company. FRP is a strategic advisory firm specifically focused on insurance brokerages.)

John Gasiorowski, CEO of IBA stated, "I am truly excited about our partnership with Acentria Insurance and I am confident that our clients will be pleased with the additional resources that are now available to them. This partnership provides access to more products, resources and expertise to better serve our clients, including enhanced enrollment system technologies, compliance capabilities, and risk management expertise."

He added, "Additionally, Acentria Insurance serves additional lines of insurance, including workers compensation, commercial property, commercial auto, and commercial liability."

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Sr. Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Terry Mackin, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Alex Mironov, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with IBA.

"This deal truly became a partnership - and I look forward to seeing our client and his family thrive under Acentria's guidance," said Mackin.

