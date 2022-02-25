Homebuilder offers personalized, new ranch-style homes, priced from the low $300,000s.

KB Home KBH today announced the grand opening of Arroyo Vista II, a new master-planned community in popular Casa Grande, Arizona. The new community is situated just off Interstate 10 at East McCartney Road and Peart Road, and is convenient to Highway 87, Chandler and the Southeast Valley. Arroyo Vista II is also close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including golfing at Dave White Municipal Regional Park and Golf Course as well as hiking and biking at Casa Grande Mountain Trail.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005095/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Arroyo Vista II, a new master-planned community in popular Casa Grande, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)

The single-story homes at Arroyo Vista II showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large backyards. The community's floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,600 square feet. Homebuyers will enjoy the planned amenities, which will include a park, children's playground, covered ramada and plenty of open space.

"Arroyo Vista II is a new master-planned community in Casa Grande, Arizona that is convenient to Interstate 10, Highway 87, Chandler and the Southeast Valley. The new community will feature family friendly amenities and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation," said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home's Phoenix division. "As with other KB Home communities, Arroyo Vista II offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Arroyo Vista II sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins in the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA's strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005095/en/