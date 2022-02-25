Thoughtworks to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Thoughtworks TWKS, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 before market open. Following the release of results, Thoughtworks will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET also on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:
- USA / Canada toll-free: +1 844 834 1436
- International dial-in number:+1 929 517 0930
Conference ID: 3394017
The webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com
A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 and for seven days following that, on +1 855 859 2056 and on +1 404 537 3406. The archived webcast will also be made available on the investor relations section of the Thoughtworks website.
Supporting Resources:
- Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company's website
- Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Disclosure Information:
Thoughtworks uses and intends to use the investor relations section of our website https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on Twitter and LinkedIn, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.
- ### - <TWKS915>
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.
