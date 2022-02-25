Cerus Corporation to Participate at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Cerus Corporation CERS today announced that Kevin D. Green, Cerus' chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EST.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Cerus web site at http://www.cerus.com/ir. A replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the completion of the event.
ABOUT CERUS
Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world's blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE Mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.
