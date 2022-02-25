Worldwide Mass Flow Controllers Industry to 2026 - Featuring Alicat Scientific, Axetris and Horiba Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mass Flow Controllers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mass Flow Controllers estimated at US$804.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.
Coriolis Mass Flow Meter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$594.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Differential Pressure Flow Meter segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Coriolis flowmeters provide several advantages compared to the traditional flowmeters in terms of include reliability, accuracy, repeatability, and resistance of moving parts to pressure drops and wear. Differential pressure flow meters rely on an obstruction like a disc with a small orifice placed in laminar flow region to measure fluid pressure. They are suitable for applications with consistent fluid viscosity and stable temperature.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $244.8 Million by 2026
The Mass Flow Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$244.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. China and Asia-Pacific constitute the major market for mass flow controllers, due to widespread industrial activity and governmental emphasis on industrial growth.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Crisis to Trigger Weakness into the Mass Flow Controllers Market in the Immediate Term
- As Industrial Output Shrinks Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Industrial Supplies & Accessories Value Chain Feels the Pain
- Global Chemical Output Growth Between Dec-2019 to May-2020 (In %)
- COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All Regions, Derailing the Market Momentum Temporarily
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- An Introduction to Mass Flow Controllers
- Long-Term Prospects for Mass Flow Controllers Remain Progressive
- While Developing Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Offer Growth Opportunities
- World Mass Flow Controllers Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Mass Flow Controllers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Analysis by Product: Coriolis Mass Flow Meter - Major Product Type
- Differential Pressure Flow Meters: Fastest Growing Product Category
- Thermal Mass Flow Meters Remain Critical to Industrial Applications
- Material Type: Stainless Steel, The Primary Material for Mass Flow Controller
- Exotic Alloys Seek Role in Fabrication of Mass Flow Controller
- Mass Flow Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Scenario
- Product Development and Launch Remains Key Strategy for Companies
- Recent Market Activity
- Brands in Select Regions
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Operational & Technical Benefits to Support Future Growth in the Mass flow controllers Market
- Industry Approvals Vital to Future Expansion of the Market
- Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
- Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
- Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Despite Sharp Decline in Demand Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Semiconductors to Remain Major End-Use Sector Over the Analysis Period
- Critical Importance of Accurate Flow Measurements in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well in Long Term
- Key Applications for Mass Flow Controllers in Chemical Plants
- Robust Opportunities Identified in Pharmaceuticals Sector
- Rush for Ventilators in COVID-19 Care Settings Creates Fresh Opportunities
- Favorable Long-Term Forecasts for Oil & Gas Sector Instill Market Optimism
- A Review of Key Applications for Mass flow controllers in Oil & Gas Sector
- Food & Beverage Industry Remains a Key End-Use Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
