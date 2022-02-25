Strategy Analytics: realme Becomes Europe's Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand in 2021

According to new research from Strategy Analytics, realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand in Europe in 2021.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005271/en/
Exhibit 1: Europe Smartphone Market Overview in 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Abhilash Kumar, Industry Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said "realme's smartphone shipments in Europe grew +500% YoY and +548% YoY in Q4 2021 and 2021 respectively. It managed to become the fastest growing smartphone brand in both of the Europe's sub region i.e., Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) and Western Europe (WE). In CEE, it grew +643% YoY while in WE, it grew +416% YoY for 2021 (albeit smaller base in both the sub-regions)."
Linda Sui, Senior Director at Strategy Analytics, added "In Europe, realme pushed into top 5 list in 2021, for the first time ever. In WE, realme surpassed several vendors to gain 5th spot in Q4 2021 from 13th in Q4 2020. Similarly, in CEE, realme gained the 4th spot in Q4 2021 from 13th in Q4 2020."
Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, "Right marketing strategies, diversified product portfolio, competent specs at aggressive pricing helped the brand achieve this growth so soon in the European market."
For over 30 years, Strategy Analytics has provided access to data and insights on vendor share in 88 countries and 6 regions for volume, value, price tiers, technologies as well as deep customized insights into consumer behavior, brand perceptions and replacement drivers.
About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics is a global, independent research and consulting firm. The company is headquartered in Boston, US, with offices in the UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and China. Visit www.strategyanalytics.com for more information
Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
#SA_Devices
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005271/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.