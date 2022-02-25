Insights on the Feed Grade L-Carnitine Global Market to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Feed Grade L-Carnitine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine estimated at US$40.5 Million in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Fermentation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$35.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Synthesis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.5% share of the global Feed Grade L-Carnitine market.

The market is forecast to witness notable expansion in the upcoming years by attaining a high annual average rate of growth. Global feed grade L-carnitine industry is dominated by a handful of players, and thus the market is highly concentrated in nature. Animal feed additives represent the leading end-use market for Feed grade L carotinide. Animals need nutritional feed in sufficient quantities to grow to their full potential. The nutritional requirements of most farm animals are satisfied from major feed ingredients, which include wheat, maize, and soybean.

However, continued reliance on these feed ingredients can lead to a deficiency of specific essential nutrients. As a result, farm animal diet needs to be supplemented through supplements in the form of feed additives, spurring the usage of efficient feed additives. Feed additives help optimize the yield potential of animal production by aiding in superior digestibility of feedstuffs and satisfying the nutritional needs of animals. Feed additives also improve the living environment of animals by preventing or reducing the pollution caused due to animal manure. Further, Feed additives improve functionality, increase nutritive value, control the incidence of infections and promote overall growth of animals.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co.,Ltd.

Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kaiyuan Hengtai Nutrition Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Kangxin Chemical CO.,LTD.

Liaoning KONCEPNUTRA CO., LTD.

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Xinxiang Kangjian Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Feed Grade L-Carnitine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to L-Carnitine:

Application of L-carnitine in Poultry Breeding

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed Additives Industry

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Importance of L-carotinide in Animal Feed Drives Market Growth

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020

Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by Species for 2020

Favorable Animal Feeds Market Prospects Bode Well for Feed Grade-Carnitine Market

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for L-Carnitide as Feed Additives

Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth Opportunities in Carotinide Market

Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat

Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-a-vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Pork Meat: A Major Market for Animal Feed Additives

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1o3vw0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005288/en/