Namkeen Market Trends and Opportunities in India, 2022-2026 - Revenues to Grow by $2.88 Billion, Driven by the Rising Demand for High-Protein Snacks - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The namkeen market in India is projected to grow by $2.88 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising retail space in tier-II and tier-III cities of India and evolving taste preferences. The study identifies the rising demand for high-protein snacks as one of the prime reasons driving the namkeen market growth in India during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The namkeen market in India is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel Offline Online

By Type Indian and Ethnic Snacks Western Snacks



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading namkeen market in India vendors that include:

Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Kaka Halwai

KIPPS

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Prataap Snacks Ltd.

Also, the namkeen market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

