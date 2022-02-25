The Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market is Expected to be Valued at $136 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Mode, Service Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal goods repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $124.52 billion in 2021 to $136.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $190.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The personal goods repair and maintenance market consists of sales of personal goods repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal goods repair and maintenance services including home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, re-upholstery and furniture and repair, footwear and leather goods and other personal and household goods repair and maintenance.

The personal goods repair and maintenance market is segmented into home and garden equipment repair and maintenance; appliance repair and maintenance; reupholstery and furniture repair; footwear and leather goods repair; and other personal and household goods repair and maintenance.

The main types of personal goods repair and maintenance are home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, reupholstery and furniture repair, footwear and leather goods repair, other personal and household goods repair and maintenance.

Organizations engaged primarily in repairing and maintaining home and garden equipment and household appliances make up the home and garden equipment repair and maintenance business. Lawnmowers, edgers, ice and leaf cleaners, washing machines and dryers, and freezers are all repaired and maintained by businesses in this field.

The different modes include online, offline and involves various service types such as inspection, maintenance, repair.

Mobile apps are being adopted to connect consumers with appliance repair professionals. Several personal goods repair and maintenance companies are offering apps to better connect with costumers and increase their reach locally.

The apps tap into the current consumer trend of instinctively reaching out to their mobile phones in a moment's notice to search for and order goods. For example, Serviz, an app for home services offers personal goods repair services with prices in some of the major American metropolitan areas. Plumbal's app allows for consumers to search for nearby plumbers and send repair or maintenance requests.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the personal goods repair and maintenance market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in personal goods repair and maintenance market. The regions covered in this report are include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the personal goods repair and maintenance market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Companies Mentioned

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

uBreakiFix

Moduslink Global Solutions

Mendtronix Inc.

The Cableshoppe Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzz535

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005274/en/