Global Chloroform Market to 2026 - Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Chloroform - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chloroform estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period.
Technical Grade Chloroform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.7% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alcohol Stabilized segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.4% share of the global Chloroform market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
The Chloroform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period . Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The global market is growing driven by the continuous application of chloroform in different industries and the growing research activities of RNA and DNA in the biotechnology industry. Demand for chloroform is also growing for storing organic tissues. There is also increased utilization of chloroform in the metal sector as a degreasing agent. Growing focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, rapid advancements in the agrochemical sector, and increasing demand for agricultural products are the major factors propelling growth in the chloroform market. Increased demand for chloroform in construction and paper sectors, growing chloroform use as a solvent for fat, floor polishes, rubber, and oil are other factors fueling market growth. Furthermore, the usage of chloroform as the heat transferring medium among fire extinguishers and usage in F22 or fluorocarbon-22 manufacturing is also having positive impact on market growth.
Additionally, the agrochemical sector growth creating increased chloroform demand for insecticides and pesticides production is generating profitable opportunities for the market. Asia-Pacific including China are poised to drive long-term growth in the chloroform market. Asia-Pacific countries are also leading producers of chloroform. India is a high growth region in Asia-Pacific. As one of the leading chemical producers in Asia, the Indian chemicals industry is attracting huge investments.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Chloroform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- An Introduction to Chloroform
- Historical Perspective
- Production Technologies
- Sources of Chloroform in the Hydrologic System
- Key Applications of Chloroform
- Banned Applications of Chloroform
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth
- Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Chloroform Use as Intermediate in Manufacture of Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants
- HCFC Phase Out Programs Impact Demand for Chloroform for Refrigerant Manufacture
- Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects
- Global Solvents Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2021
- PTFE Polymers Production: A Prominent End-Use Market for Chloroform
- Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Agrochemical Industry Advancements & Growing Demand for Agricultural Products Bode Well for the Market
- Global Agrochemicals Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Rising Demand for Chloroform from Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors
- Phenol-Chloroform Extraction: A Preferred Technique to Extract Nucleic Acids
- Methyl Chloroform Market: Growing Use as Industrial Solvent Boosts Outlook
- Anesthetic Uses of Chloroform on a Decline
- Criminal Use of Chloroform Emerges as a Major Concern
- Harmful Effects of Chloroform on Human Body and Environment: A Key Market Challenge
- Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
