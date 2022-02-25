U.S. & Japan $796.5 Million Collagen Supplements Market to 2030: Increase in the Popularity of Gummies Likely to Foster Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market by Source, Form and Sales Channel: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market size was valued at $796.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. U.S. was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for the highest U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market share in 2020, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The largest consumer segment comes under the oldest segment of the population, which is the largest consumer of food supplements including protein, calcium, vitamin, and other supplements to delay the aging disorders and effects. Moreover, the adoption of an inactive or deskbound lifestyle is the major driver which propels the demand for collagen protein supplements among youth and adults in the market.

The demand for U.S. & Japan collagen supplements has remained consistent among buyers. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has marginally affected the growth of the market worldwide. Growth in the sales of collagen supplements in the U.S. & Japan has been witnessed owing to the growing adoption of Nutraceuticals among the consumers in order to remain healthy and avoid visiting hospitals amid the pandemic. Furthermore, the disruption of the supply chain has slightly affected the supply of the product to the market, however, online availability was high.

The growth of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market can be attributed to several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of collagen. For instance, the ingestion of collagen in the form of supplements enhances the health of skin by reducing dryness and wrinkles. It also increases muscle mass, improves bone health, and provides relief from joint pain. Moreover, rise in diseases, such as arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory bone diseases, has encouraged consumers/people to inculcate special supplements to keep themselves agile. Moreover, easy availability of supplements due to improvement in the retail infrastructure has been beneficial to the sales of supplements such as U.S. & Japan collagen supplement. However, high cost of collagen supplements and the growing adoption of veganism act as the major restraint for the U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market growth.

