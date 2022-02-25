Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Blasch Precision Ceramics, CoorsTek, KYOCERA and Rauschert - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced ceramics market in Europe is poised to grow by $498.46 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

The report on the advanced ceramics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of advanced ceramics in medical implants and devices and the rising demand for lightweight machinery across various industries.

The advanced ceramics market in Europe analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.

Companies Mentioned

Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

Corning Inc.

KYOCERA Corp.

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Rauschert GmbH

Vesuvius Plc

The advanced ceramics market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Material

Alumina ceramics

Zirconia

Aluminum titanate ceramic

Silicon carbide ceramic

Others

By Geography

Germany

Italy

UK

France

Rest of Europe

This study identifies the significant growth of the construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced ceramics market growth in Europe during the next few years.

The report on the advanced ceramics market in Europe covers the following areas:

Advanced ceramics market sizing

Advanced ceramics market forecast

Advanced ceramics market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is significant growth of construction industry.'

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the use of advanced ceramics in medical implants and devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Alumina ceramics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Zirconia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Aluminum titanate ceramic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Silicon carbide ceramic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3p8qx

