Assessment of India's Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market, 2022-2026 - 18.63% CAGR Projected, Driven by the Growing Preference for Convenience Food Products and New Product Launches - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ready-to-eat food market in India is projected to grow by $751.43 million during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 18.63% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing preference for convenience food products in working population and expanding retail chain market in India. The study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the ready-to-eat food market growth in India during the next few years.

This report on the ready-to-eat food market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The ready to eat food market in India is segmented as below:

By Product Frozen Food Ready to Heat Ready to Cook

By Distribution Channel Offline Online



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ready to eat food market vendors in India that include:

Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Darshan Foods

Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd.

Heritage Foods Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

McCain Foods Ltd.

McCormick and Company Inc.

MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Also, the ready-to-eat food market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofwtpz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005255/en/