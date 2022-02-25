Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size, Disease and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size, Disease and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global insulin syringes was valued at $1,561.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,401.51 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.
The major factor that contributes to the growth of the insulin syringes market includes a surge in the aging population and the increasing number of diabetic patients globally. Furthermore, other factors such as favorable government policies related to insulin syringes and are the key factors drives the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in the incidence of obesity and people adopting an unhealthy lifestyle supplement the growth of market. However, alternative modes of insulin delivery and high price of insulin restrict market growth. Conversely, rise in healthcare spending on diabetes across the world and growing awareness related to insulin syringes in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.
The insulin syringes market size is studied on the basis of syringe size, disease type end user and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of syringe size, it is bifurcated into 3/10 cc Syringe (0.3ml), 1/ 2 cc Syringe (0.5ml) 1cc syringe (1ml) and others. On the basis of disease type, it is bifurcated into type -1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes. By end user, it is bifurcated into hospital & clinics, homecare setting, and others. by region the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the global market such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Ltd Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Beckton and Dickinson Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Nipro Medical Corporation, Medline Industries and Hindustan syringe and medical device ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key market segments
1.3. Research methodology
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.3. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Top player positioning
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Key forces shaping insulin syringes industry/market
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1.1. Rise in prevalence of Diabetes
3.4.1.2. Surge in healthcare expenditure
3.4.1.3. Surge in geriatric population
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. High price of Insulin
3.4.2.2. Availability of alternative modes of insulin delivery
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. High growth potential in Developing Countries
3.4.4. Impact Analysis
3.5. Impact of Covid-19 on the market
CHAPTER 4: INSULIN SYRINGES MARKET, BY SYRINGE SIZE
4.1. Overview
4.2.3/10 cc syringe (0.3ml)
4.3.1/2 cc Syringe (0.5 ml)
4.4.1cc Syringe (1 ml)
4.5. Others
CHAPTER 5: INSULIN SYRINGES MARKET, BY DISEASE
5.1. Overview
5.2. Type-1 Diabetes
5.3. Type-2 Diabetes
CHAPTER 6: INSULIN SYRINGES MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.2. Hospitals& Clinics
6.3. Homecare Settings
6.4. Others.
CHAPTER 7: INSULIN SYRINGES MARKET, BY REGION
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. LAMEA
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnvo1e
