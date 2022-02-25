Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size, Disease and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size, Disease and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulin syringes was valued at $1,561.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,401.51 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The major factor that contributes to the growth of the insulin syringes market includes a surge in the aging population and the increasing number of diabetic patients globally. Furthermore, other factors such as favorable government policies related to insulin syringes and are the key factors drives the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in the incidence of obesity and people adopting an unhealthy lifestyle supplement the growth of market. However, alternative modes of insulin delivery and high price of insulin restrict market growth. Conversely, rise in healthcare spending on diabetes across the world and growing awareness related to insulin syringes in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The insulin syringes market size is studied on the basis of syringe size, disease type end user and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of syringe size, it is bifurcated into 3/10 cc Syringe (0.3ml), 1/ 2 cc Syringe (0.5ml) 1cc syringe (1ml) and others. On the basis of disease type, it is bifurcated into type -1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes. By end user, it is bifurcated into hospital & clinics, homecare setting, and others. by region the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the global market such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Ltd Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Beckton and Dickinson Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Nipro Medical Corporation, Medline Industries and Hindustan syringe and medical device ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Syringe Size

3/10 CC Syringe (0.3ml)

1/2 CC Syringe (0.5ml)

1CC Syringe (1ml)

Others

By Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes)

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Novo Nordisk A/S

Biocon Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc

Beckton and Dickinson Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Nipro Medical Corporation

Medline Industries

Hindustan syringe and medical device Ltd

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Medtronic Plc.

Sanofi S.A

B.Braun Melunsung

F.Hoffman La.Roche

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Research methodology

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.3. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Top player positioning

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Key forces shaping insulin syringes industry/market

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1.1. Rise in prevalence of Diabetes

3.4.1.2. Surge in healthcare expenditure

3.4.1.3. Surge in geriatric population

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High price of Insulin

3.4.2.2. Availability of alternative modes of insulin delivery

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. High growth potential in Developing Countries

3.4.4. Impact Analysis

3.5. Impact of Covid-19 on the market

CHAPTER 4: INSULIN SYRINGES MARKET, BY SYRINGE SIZE

4.1. Overview

4.2.3/10 cc syringe (0.3ml)

4.3.1/2 cc Syringe (0.5 ml)

4.4.1cc Syringe (1 ml)

4.5. Others

CHAPTER 5: INSULIN SYRINGES MARKET, BY DISEASE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Type-1 Diabetes

5.3. Type-2 Diabetes

CHAPTER 6: INSULIN SYRINGES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospitals& Clinics

6.3. Homecare Settings

6.4. Others.

CHAPTER 7: INSULIN SYRINGES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

