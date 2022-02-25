Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CHICAGO -- The Kemper Foundation Launches Next Generation Kemper Scholars Program With Multi-Year $4.5 Million Commitment Source: The Kemper Foundation

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Bacardi Is a Great Place to Work® and a Great Place to Make Iconic Spirits Source: Bacardi Limited

MILWAUKEE -- Zurn Water Solutions Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report; Launches "Waves" – an Employee-Led Social Impact Fund Source: Zurn Water Solutions Corporation

CHICAGO -- Exelon Awards $2.4 Million in Scholarships to 24 Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities Source: Exelon Corporation

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Releases Latest ESG Report Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance

BOSTON -- Food Tank Joins the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance Source: Vanguard Renewables

DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO Agriculture Foundation Launches New Grant Application Source: AGCO Agriculture Foundation

ROLLE, Switzerland -- PPG provided almost $450,000 in relief funding in EMEA during 2021 Source: PPG

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Announces New Inspire our Future Scholarship Source: Colgate-Palmolive Company

SPRING, Texas -- Mobil 1 Tunes Up Community Basketball Courts with Project Backboard in Cleveland for NBA All-Star Weekend Source: ExxonMobil

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Oklo and Argonne National Laboratory Selected for a $4.5 Million Novel Clean Energy Technology Project by the U.S. Department of Energy Source: Oklo Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance: Record Growth in 2021: Growth in Revenue of +25.7% Like-for-like and in Net Profit Of +71.9% Source: Teleperformance

WASHINGTON -- International Cyanide Management Code Reaches Important Milestone of 1,000th Certification Source: International Cyanide Management Institute

PITTSBURGH -- PPG, PPG Foundation invested $13.3 million in communities worldwide in 2021 Source: PPG

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Ranks Among Top Three Companies in North American Chemical Sector in latest ESG Assessment from Moody's ESG Solutions Source: Hexion Inc.

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- UGI and Global Clean Energy Announce Partnership to Distribute Renewable LPG Source: UGI Corporation

BOSTON -- WeSpire's New Employee Carbon Management Solution Empowers Corporate ESG Culture Shift Source: WeSpire

HERNDON, Va. -- Northwest Federal Holds Staff "Souper Bowl" to Support NWFCU Foundation's Food for Kids Drive Source: Northwest Federal Credit Union

LOS ANGELES -- Geeta & Henrik Fisker Establish Their Private Charitable Foundation and Give to Donor Advised Funds Source: Fisker Inc.

LONDON -- Endava Aims to Achieve Net Zero Emissions as an Organisation and Through Its Value Chain, Accelerating Its Journey to a Net Positive Impact Source: Endava plc

RANCHI, India & PARIS -- The Responsible Mica Initiative's efforts towards establishment of a clear legal framework for the mica sector in Jharkhand turn successful Source: The Responsible Mica Initiative

DALLAS -- Statement on International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2022 by Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer of Mary Kay Inc. Source: Mary Kay Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Synovus Directs $1.76 Million in Donations to Local Organizations and Causes Source: Synovus Financial Corp.

WYOMISSING, Pa. -- Pennant Midstream and EDL Sign Agreements to Bring Renewable Natural Gas Supply to Market Source: UGI Corporation

TOKYO -- Sustainable Lab and SAP Japan Begin Collaboration to Visualize "True Corporate Value" Source: Sustainable Lab Inc.

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- BACARDÍ® Rum Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 50% Source: Bacardi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Humana Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Source: Humana Inc.

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Introduces Global Know Your OQ™ Campaign as part of $100 Million 5-Year Oral Health Commitment Source: Colgate-Palmolive Company

NEW YORK -- Sustainability SaaS Platform Sustain.Life Integrates Industry-Leading Third-Party Certification and Reporting Frameworks, GRI and TRUE Source: Sustain.Life

MASON, Ohio -- AtriCure Publishes Inaugural ESG Report Source: AtriCure, Inc.

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Bristol Myers Squibb Awards Nearly $8 Million in New Health Equity Grants to Improve Access to Care for Medically Underserved Patients in U.S. Source: Bristol Myers Squibb

PARIS -- Eutelsat Supports the World Food Programme in Delivering Vital Relief to Madagascar Source: Eutelsat Communications

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Partners with Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm to Launch "LETS Play" Program with Highline Public Schools Source: Symetra

BLUE BELL, Pa. -- BrightView Publishes Inaugural ESG Report Source: BrightView Landscapes

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Elanco Adds New Tools to Advance U.S. Livestock Sustainability Efforts Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

BOISE, Idaho -- Albertsons Companies Continues Its Commitment to Provide Opportunities and Access for Diverse Suppliers Source: Albertsons Companies

WILMINGTON, Mass. -- Charles River Laboratories Announces Wind Contract with Repsol for European Operations Source: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

SEATTLE -- Tracy J. Edmonds Joins Lyn Health Board of Advisors Source: Lyn Health

MONTERREY, Mexico & LUGANO, Switzerland -- CEMEX and Synhelion Achieve Breakthrough in Cement Production with Solar Energy Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

JASPER, Ind. -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. Releases 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report Source: Kimball Electronics, Inc.

LOS ANGELES -- CIM Group and Project Destined Announce Strategic Partnership to Mentor Underserved Youth to Become Next Generation of Commercial Real Estate Leaders Source: CIM Group

MIAMI -- FORTUNE Magazine Names Ryder Among World's Most Admired Companies for 10th Consecutive Year Source: Ryder System, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Three-peats Top Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Equality Index Source: United States Steel Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sleep Number and American Cancer Society Form Long-Term Partnership to Study Impact of Quality Sleep on Cancer Prevention and Survivorship Source: Sleep Number Corporation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia Forms Advisory Board Source: Sintavia, LLC

BOSTON -- Iron Mountain Announces Electric Vehicle Milestones on its Path to Net Zero Source: Iron Mountain Incorporated

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- STORE Capital Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: STORE Capital Corporation

BLUEMONT, Va. -- FirstNet, Built with AT&T, Acts on Responder Mental Health Crisis; Commits to Scaling Boulder Crest Foundation's First Responder Posttraumatic Growth Training Source: Boulder Crest Foundation

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Recognized for Sustainability Leadership Source: Alcoa

NEW YORK -- Coty Starts Production of First Globally Distributed Fragrances Made Using Carbon-Captured Ethanol Source: Coty Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Announces New Members Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Pacific Life Foundation Announces $8 Million Charitable Giving Program for 2022 Source: Pacific Life Foundation

NEW YORK -- Colgate Women's Games is Back on Track to Return for 47th Season Source: Colgate-Palmolive Company

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis Source: AptarGroup, Inc.

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX Invests in Circular Economy in Mexico Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

AHRENSBURG, Germany -- xSuite Launches Corporate Social Responsibility Projects Source: xSuite Group

BROOKFIELD, Wis. -- Fiserv Designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Source: Fiserv, Inc.

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Kimco Realty® Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index and is Designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality Source: Kimco Realty Corporation

ST. LOUIS -- Caleres Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Source: Caleres

ARLINGTON, Va. -- AvalonBay Communities Earns Top Score for Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality Source: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

CHICAGO -- Huron Named ‘Best Place to Work For LGBTQ Equality' Source: Huron

SAN DIEGO -- Cubic Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Source: Cubic Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dorsey Receives 100% Rating on Corporate Equality Index for Sixteenth Year Source: Dorsey & Whitney LLP

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Wraps Up with LPGA Tour Winner Danielle Kang and Celebrity Champion Derek Lowe Claiming Winning Titles Source: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GE Appliances Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality Five Years in a Row Source: GE Appliances, a Haier co.

SÃO PAULO -- PepsiCo Implements TVP Solar Thermal Plant for Renewable Heat and Saves 140'000 M³ of Natural Gas at the Sete Lagoas Factory (MG) Source: TVP Solar SA

MCLEAN, Va. -- Gannett Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Source: Gannett Co., Inc.

NEW YORK -- Moody's Again Earns Top LGBTQ+ Corporate Equality Score From Human Rights Campaign Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

PITTSBURGH -- Howmet Aerospace Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Source: Howmet Aerospace Inc.

DENVER -- VF Corporation Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Source: VF Corporation

IRVING, Texas -- McKesson Recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" for Ninth Year in a Row Source: McKesson Corporation

IRVING, Texas -- Vizient Earns 95 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Source: Vizient, Inc.

LOS ANGELES -- Kilroy Realty Included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the Third Year in a Row Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

