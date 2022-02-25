Flora Growth Appoints Jessie Casner As Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Growth of Brand Portfolio

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, continues to strengthen its executive bench with the appointment of Jessie Casner as Chief Marketing Officer.

Ms.Casner joins the Company from the recently acquired Vessel brand, where she was Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The appointment of this position continues to strengthen Flora's executive bench and leadership within the organization. Ms.Casner's experience in brand marketing will support the rapid growth of Flora's core CPG brands, including Vessel, Tonino Lamborghini, Mind Naturals, Stardog, among others.

"I'm excited to welcome Jessie Casner as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. "This appointment is another example of our commitment to invest in human capital at all levels of the organization. Jessie's expertise in go-to-market strategy and consumer marketing make her the right choice to guide our multi-national marketing campaign objectives for both Flora and our growing portfolio of brands."

An experienced omnichannel marketer and founder, Ms.Casner previously directed and operated her agency, Junction Marketing, where she developed and executed bespoke go-to-market strategies for businesses of all sizes across multiple industries. An early member of numerous rapid growth companies, including The Active Network (pre-IPO and acquisition), MOGL (now Figg), 2XU, and Total Gym, Ms.Casner brings a strong knowledge and background in the CPG, cannabis, sports and apparel industries.

In her role with the Company, Ms.Casner will lead the communications, narrative building, and consumer marketing strategies for Flora and all subsidiary brands and continue to craft Flora's brand awareness activities in both the consumer and investor markets.

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of CMO with Flora. For anyone who loves to tell stories, they know it's the people that are the core of the narrative, and Flora has incredible people," said Ms.Casner. "At Flora, we have something fundamentally different to offer this industry, and I'm honored to be able to tell that story."

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that delivers the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: the size of markets for cannabis and cannabis products; Flora's ability to execute on its research and pharmaceutical strategies; the results of Flora's research; the collaboration with third parties; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

