$346 Million Nanocellulose Market by Type, Raw Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Nanocellulose Market by Type (MFC & NFC, CNC/NCC), Raw Material (Wood, Non-Wood), Application (Pulp & Paper, Composites, Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Sensors), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanocellulose market is expected to grow from USD 346 million in 2021 to USD 963 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for nanocellulose is driven by consumers and retailers who are seeking to differentiate themselves by decreasing the lifecycle impact of products on the environment and improving the sustainability of the supply chain. Private and government funding has been promoting research and innovation across the nanocellulose industry. However, manufacturers are trying to overcome product standardization issues and facing regulatory barriers related to nanocellulose materials.

MFC & NFC segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

MFC & NFC is the fastest-growing type of nanocellulose in the overall market. They have a low price, outstanding reinforcing potential, high viscosity & yield stress along with high water holding capacity. These properties of MFC & NFC are expected to help their rapid growth in the coming years. On the other hand, NCC helps to enhance various properties such as strength and shine of the materials that it is added to. Hence, the NCC type of nanocellulose is expected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period.

Wood-based nanocellulose are utilized at large scale in manufacture of non-woven fabric materials

Wood currently holds the lion's share in the market. Easy availability of the raw material resource across the globe along with support from governments to improve the value proposition from their forest resources has propelled the utilization of wood for manufacture of nanocellulose. On the other hand, as unchartered usage of wood resources is coming under scrutiny from environmental organizations, R&D on development of nanocellulose from bacteria and other bio-based sources is also gaining impetus in the global marketplace.

Composites to be the fastest-growing application of nanocellulose market during the forecast period

Nanocellulose can be used as a filler or reinforcement in composite materials. Nanocellulose possess outstanding properties compared to Kevlar or steel wires, which are commonly used as reinforcements in composite materials. Moreover, nanocellulose reinforcement composite materials reduce the weight and retain the performance of final products. This drives the use of nanocellulose in the composite's application.

Europe is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Europe is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the vast pulp & paper industry. The region consists of countries such as Finland, Sweden, and Norway, which are among the largest pulp producing countries in the world. These countries of the area are providing substantial growth opportunities for the nanocellulose market in pulp & paper applications. Further, composites, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, electronics & sensors, oil & gas, and cosmetics are also the emerging applications of nanocellulose in the region, which is expected to further propel the demand for these nanomaterials in the near future.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products with Improved Material Science

Private and Government Funding for Research on Nanocellulose in Developed Countries

Restraints

Regulatory Barriers

Opportunities

Focus on the Reduction of Weight in Vehicles

Innovative Nanocellulose Applications

Establishing Public-Private Partnerships

Increasing Awareness About the Potential Use of Nanocellulose

Challenges

Product Standardization

Requirement of High-End Machinery and Expertise

Companies Mentioned

American Process Inc.

Blue Goose Refineries

Borregaard

Cellucomp

Celluforce Inc.

Fiberlean Technologies

FPInnovations

Inofib

Kruger Inc.

Melodea

Nippon Paper Industries

Norske Skog

Oji Holdings

Rise Innventia

Sappi

Stora Enso

UPM

VTT

Weidmann Fiber Technology

