Orthofix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Fourth quarter net sales of $125.1 million, an increase of 6% over the prior year

2021 annual net sales of $464.5 million, an increase of 14% over the prior year

Double-digit net sales growth in the quarter and for the year compared to the prior year period for both global Spinal Implants and Orthopedics

Entered into a partnership and investment with nView medical, developer of novel imaging and guidance systems

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Net sales for the fourth quarter were $125.1 million, earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") was $(1.65) and adjusted EPS was $0.27. For fiscal year 2021, net sales were $464.5 million, EPS was $(1.95) and adjusted EPS was $0.86.

"Despite the headwinds our industry faced throughout the year, we delivered double digit revenue growth while continuing to advance initiatives that will fuel the future of the business," said Orthofix President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek. "We closed the year with strong fourth quarter performance, driven by year-over-year growth in Global Spinal Implants as well as growth in Orthopedics, primarily as a result of the continued strength of key products such as the M6-C™ artificial cervical disc and our Fitbone™ intramedullary limb-lengthening system."

"Building on the momentum we have created over the last two years through strategic investments in our product portfolio and commercial channel, we see 2022 as an inflection point for our business. This year, we expect to accelerate our top line growth to mid-single digits at constant currency," continued Serbousek. "As we move into 2023 and beyond, we expect to further accelerate our growth trajectory to become a high-single digit growth company with increasing profitability through continued disciplined investment in the areas of our business where we have a differentiated, competitive advantage."

Financial Results Overview

Fourth Quarter

The following table provides net sales by major product category by reporting segment:

Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2021 2020 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 49,627 $ 50,508 (1.7 %) (1.7 %) Spinal Implants 31,150 27,832 11.9 % 12.2 % Biologics 15,071 15,163 (0.6 %) (0.6 %) Global Spine 95,848 93,503 2.5 % 2.6 % Global Orthopedics 29,216 24,116 21.1 % 24.5 % Net sales $ 125,064 $ 117,619 6.3 % 7.1 %

Gross profit increased $3.3 million to $91.8 million. Gross margin decreased to 73.4% compared to 75.3% in the prior year period.

Net loss was $(32.8) million, or $(1.65) per share, compared to net loss of $(9.4) million, or $(0.48) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $5.4 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $8.6 million, or $0.44 per share in the prior year period.

EBITDA was $10.0 million, compared to $14.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.0 million, or 13.6% of net sales, compared to $22.1 million, or 18.8% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Fiscal Year 2021

The following table provides net sales by major product category by reporting segment:

Year Ended December 31, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2021 2020 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 187,448 $ 171,396 9.4 % 9.4 % Spinal Implants 115,094 94,857 21.3 % 20.8 % Biologics 56,421 55,482 1.7 % 1.7 % Global Spine 358,963 321,735 11.6 % 11.4 % Global Orthopedics 105,516 84,827 24.4 % 21.3 % Net sales $ 464,479 $ 406,562 14.2 % 13.5 %

Gross profit increased $44.9 million to $349.6 million. Gross margin increased to 75.3% compared to 74.9% in the prior year period.

Net loss was $(38.4) million, or $(1.95) per share, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.13 per share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $17.2 million, or $0.86 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $5.1 million, or $0.26 per share in the prior year period.

EBITDA was $29.7 million, compared to $32.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $61.3 million, or 13.2% of net sales, compared to $47.6 million, or 11.7% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $87.8 million compared to $96.8 million as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had no borrowings under its five year $300 million secured revolving credit facility. Cash flow from operations decreased $55.8 million to $18.5 million, while free cash flow decreased $58.3 million to $(1.1) million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

2022 Outlook

The Company continues to monitor and evaluate the impact the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, on its operations and financial results. As of the date hereof, the Company expects the following net sales and earnings results for the year ended December 31, 2022:

2022 Full Year Outlook (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions, except per share data) Low High Net sales $ 475.0 1 $ 490.0 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56.0 2 $ 61.0 2 Adjusted EPS $ 0.58 3 $ 0.73 3 1 Represents a year-over-year increase of 2% to 5% on a reported basis and 3% to 6% on a constant currency basis

2 Represents a year-over-year decrease of 9% to 0%

3 Represents a year-over-year decrease of 33% to 15%

The Company does not provide U.S. GAAP financial measures, other than net sales, on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, accounting fair value adjustments, and other such items without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Conference Call

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Net sales $ 125,064 $ 117,619 $ 464,479 $ 406,562 Cost of sales 33,254 29,071 114,914 101,889 Gross profit 91,810 88,548 349,565 304,673 Sales and marketing 57,098 53,716 221,318 204,434 General and administrative 18,262 18,495 69,353 67,948 Research and development 13,243 10,365 49,621 39,056 Acquisition-related amortization and remeasurement 12,560 2,267 17,588 (499 ) Operating income (loss) (9,353 ) 3,705 (8,315 ) (6,266 ) Interest expense, net (437 ) (428 ) (1,837 ) (2,483 ) Other income (expense), net 185 2,293 (3,343 ) 8,381 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,605 ) 5,570 (13,495 ) (368 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (23,207 ) (14,948 ) (24,884 ) 2,885 Net income (loss) $ (32,812 ) $ (9,378 ) $ (38,379 ) $ 2,517 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.65 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.95 ) $ 0.13 Diluted (1.65 ) (0.48 ) (1.95 ) 0.13 Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 19,859,172 19,418,550 19,690,593 19,267,920 Diluted 19,859,172 19,418,550 19,690,593 19,391,718

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,847 $ 96,291 Restricted cash — 530 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,944 and $4,848, respectively 78,560 72,423 Inventories 82,974 84,635 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,141 16,500 Total current assets 269,522 270,379 Property, plant and equipment, net 59,252 63,613 Intangible assets, net 52,666 60,517 Goodwill 71,317 84,018 Deferred income taxes 1,771 25,042 Other long-term assets 22,095 22,292 Total assets $ 476,623 $ 525,861 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 26,459 $ 23,118 Current portion of finance lease liability 2,590 510 Other current liabilities 76,781 80,271 Total current liabilities 105,830 103,899 Long-term portion of finance lease liability 19,890 22,338 Other long-term liabilities 13,969 42,760 Total liabilities 139,689 168,997 Contingencies Shareholders' equity Common shares $0.10 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,836,937 and 19,423,874 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 1,983 1,942 Additional paid-in capital 313,951 292,291 Retained earnings 21,000 59,379 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 3,252 Total shareholders' equity 336,934 356,864 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 476,623 $ 525,861

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following tables present reconciliations of operating income (loss), net income (loss), EPS, and net cash from operating activities, in each case calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to, as applicable, non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted net income," "Adjusted EPS," and "Free cash flow" that exclude items specified in the tables. A more detailed explanation of the items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as why management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful to them, is included following the reconciliations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) Global Spine Global Orthopedics Corporate Total Orthofix Operating income (loss) $ 9,016 $ (9,484 ) $ (8,885 ) $ (9,353 ) Other income (expense), net (279 ) (233 ) 697 185 Depreciation and amortization 2,613 1,557 1,019 5,189 Amortization of acquired intangibles and goodwill impairment 1,829 12,184 — 14,013 EBITDA $ 13,179 $ 4,024 $ (7,169 ) $ 10,034 Share-based compensation 1,645 523 1,788 3,956 Foreign exchange impact 294 564 (51 ) 807 Strategic investments 429 276 1,112 1,817 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (1,195 ) — 5 (1,190 ) (Gain) loss on investment securities — — (643 ) (643 ) Legal judgments/settlements 69 279 4 352 Succession and transition charges 30 8 37 75 Medical device regulation 1,008 545 558 2,111 Business interruption - COVID-19 2,297 (2,618 ) 9 (312 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,756 $ 3,601 $ (4,350 ) $ 17,007

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) Global Spine Global Orthopedics Corporate Total Orthofix Operating income (loss) $ 41,382 $ (14,359 ) $ (35,338 ) $ (8,315 ) Other income (expense), net (917 ) (2,257 ) (169 ) (3,343 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,367 6,464 3,816 20,647 Amortization of acquired intangibles and goodwill impairment 7,182 13,526 — 20,708 EBITDA $ 58,014 $ 3,374 $ (31,691 ) $ 29,697 Share-based compensation 6,361 2,145 6,910 15,416 Foreign exchange impact 966 2,203 812 3,981 Strategic investments 823 2,329 2,548 5,700 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (1,645 ) — (370 ) (2,015 ) (Gain) loss on investment securities — — (643 ) (643 ) Legal judgments/settlements 462 (381 ) (48 ) 33 Succession and transition charges 482 70 187 739 Medical device regulation 2,753 2,112 3,169 8,034 Business interruption - COVID 19 2,870 (2,592 ) 42 320 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,086 $ 9,260 $ (19,084 ) $ 61,262

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) Global Spine Global Orthopedics Corporate Total Orthofix Operating income (loss) $ 19,386 $ (5,151 ) $ (10,530 ) $ 3,705 Other income (expense), net 664 1,278 351 2,293 Depreciation and amortization 2,532 2,429 1,056 6,017 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,784 446 — 2,230 EBITDA $ 24,366 $ (998 ) $ (9,123 ) $ 14,245 Share-based compensation 1,495 498 1,816 3,809 Foreign exchange impact (575 ) (1,197 ) (349 ) (2,121 ) Strategic investments — 1,246 1,686 2,932 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 300 52 — 352 (Gain) loss on investment securities — — — — Legal judgments/settlements 224 95 86 405 Succession and transition charges 5 187 (3 ) 189 Medical device regulation 35 744 1,366 2,145 Business interruption - COVID-19 14 61 27 102 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,864 $ 688 $ (4,494 ) $ 22,058

Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) Global Spine Global Orthopedics Corporate Total Orthofix Operating income (loss) $ 43,265 $ (14,917 ) $ (34,614 ) $ (6,266 ) Other income (expense), net 1,409 2,028 4,944 8,381 Depreciation and amortization 12,091 6,580 4,288 22,959 Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,271 1,316 — 7,587 EBITDA $ 63,036 $ (4,993 ) $ (25,382 ) $ 32,661 Share-based compensation 6,081 2,076 7,107 15,264 Foreign exchange impact (1,287 ) (2,099 ) (510 ) (3,896 ) Strategic investments 30 1,719 3,052 4,801 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (7,300 ) 152 — (7,148 ) (Gain) loss on investment securities — — 219 219 Legal judgments/settlements (196 ) 641 458 903 Succession and transition charges 2,027 1,589 759 4,375 Medical device regulation 411 1,240 2,333 3,984 Business interruption - COVID 19 403 369 (4,308 ) (3,536 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,205 $ 694 $ (16,272 ) $ 47,627

Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (32,812 ) $ (9,378 ) $ (38,379 ) $ 2,517 Foreign exchange impact 807 (2,121 ) 3,981 (3,896 ) Strategic investments 1,837 2,947 5,813 4,816 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (1,190 ) 352 (2,015 ) (7,148 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles and goodwill impairment 14,019 2,231 20,732 7,587 (Gain) loss on investment securities (643 ) — (643 ) 219 Legal judgments/settlements 352 405 33 903 Succession and transition charges 75 189 739 4,375 Medical device regulation 2,111 2,145 8,034 3,984 Business interruption - COVID-19 (310 ) 103 328 (3,532 ) Long-term income tax rate adjustment 21,195 11,756 18,537 (4,760 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,441 $ 8,629 $ 17,160 $ 5,065

Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited, per diluted share) 2021 2020 2021 2020 EPS $ (1.65 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.95 ) $ 0.13 Foreign exchange impact 0.04 (0.11 ) 0.20 (0.20 ) Strategic investments 0.09 0.15 0.29 0.25 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (0.06 ) 0.02 (0.10 ) (0.37 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles and goodwill impairment 0.70 0.11 1.04 0.39 (Gain) loss on investment securities (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) 0.01 Legal judgments/settlements 0.02 0.02 — 0.05 Succession and transition charges — 0.01 0.04 0.23 Medical device regulation 0.11 0.11 0.40 0.21 Business interruption - COVID-19 (0.02 ) 0.01 0.02 (0.18 ) Long-term income tax rate adjustment 1.07 0.60 0.95 (0.26 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.44 $ 0.86 $ 0.26 Weighted average number of diluted common shares (treasury stock method) 19,972,400 19,611,127 19,952,621 19,404,524

Free Cash Flow

Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2021 2020 Net cash from operating activities $ 18,475 $ 74,272 Capital expenditures (19,592 ) (17,094 ) Free cash flow $ (1,117 ) $ 57,178

Constant Currency

Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure, which is calculated by using foreign currency rates from the comparable, prior-year period, to present net sales at comparable rates. Constant currency can be presented for numerous GAAP measures, but is most commonly used by management to analyze net sales without the impact of changes in foreign currency rates.

EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by adding interest income (expense), net; income tax expense (benefit); and depreciation and amortization (including the impacts of any goodwill impairment) to net income (loss). EBITDA provides management with additional insight to its results of operations. EBITDA is the primary metric used by our Chief Operating Decision Maker in managing our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional insight to its results of operations and are calculated using the following adjustments:

Share-based compensation – costs related to our share-based compensation plans, which include stock options, restricted stock, market-based restricted stock units, and our stock purchase plan; see the share-based compensation footnote in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2021 for an allocation of these costs by consolidated statement of operations line item; note that certain share-based compensation costs are instead included within medical device regulation for 2021 and succession and transition charges for 2020

– costs related to our share-based compensation plans, which include stock options, restricted stock, market-based restricted stock units, and our stock purchase plan; see the share-based compensation footnote in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2021 for an allocation of these costs by consolidated statement of operations line item; note that certain share-based compensation costs are instead included within medical device regulation for 2021 and succession and transition charges for 2020 Foreign exchange impact – gains and losses related to foreign currency transactions, which are recorded as other income (expense), net

– gains and losses related to foreign currency transactions, which are recorded as other income (expense), net Strategic investments – costs related to our strategic investments, such as due diligence and integration costs, which are primarily recorded as general and administrative expenses

– costs related to our strategic investments, such as due diligence and integration costs, which are primarily recorded as general and administrative expenses Acquisition-related fair value adjustments – comprised of (i) gains and losses related to remeasurement of contingent consideration to fair value, which are recorded as operating expenses, (ii) the amortization of an adjustment made to inventory acquired to reflect the expected selling price of the acquired inventory less the cost of expected selling efforts and a reasonable profit allowance for the selling effort for finished goods inventory, which is recorded as cost of sales, and (iii) costs recognized related to acquired in-process research and development assets, which were expensed immediately.

– comprised of (i) gains and losses related to remeasurement of contingent consideration to fair value, which are recorded as operating expenses, (ii) the amortization of an adjustment made to inventory acquired to reflect the expected selling price of the acquired inventory less the cost of expected selling efforts and a reasonable profit allowance for the selling effort for finished goods inventory, which is recorded as cost of sales, and (iii) costs recognized related to acquired in-process research and development assets, which were expensed immediately. Amortization of acquired intangibles and goodwill impairment – amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations or asset acquisitions, including items such as developed technologies, customer relationships, trade names, manufacturing agreements, and other intangible assets, which are recorded in cost of sales or operating expenses; also inclusive of an impairment of goodwill assigned to the Global Orthopedics business segment in 2021

– amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations or asset acquisitions, including items such as developed technologies, customer relationships, trade names, manufacturing agreements, and other intangible assets, which are recorded in cost of sales or operating expenses; also inclusive of an impairment of goodwill assigned to the Global Orthopedics business segment in 2021 (Gain) loss on investment securities – net gains or losses recognized (realized or unrealized) within other income (expense), net relating to certain of our investments

– net gains or losses recognized (realized or unrealized) within other income (expense), net relating to certain of our investments Legal judgments/settlements – adverse or favorable legal judgments or negotiated legal settlements, which are recorded as general and administrative expenses

– adverse or favorable legal judgments or negotiated legal settlements, which are recorded as general and administrative expenses Succession and transition charges – costs related to the transition of certain named executive officers and certain targeted restructuring costs, including any cessation and onboarding amounts, accelerated share-based compensation expense, consulting services, and other related expenses, which are primarily recorded as general and administrative expenses

– costs related to the transition of certain named executive officers and certain targeted restructuring costs, including any cessation and onboarding amounts, accelerated share-based compensation expense, consulting services, and other related expenses, which are primarily recorded as general and administrative expenses Medical device regulation – incremental costs incurred (i) to establish initial compliance with the regulations set forth by the European Union Medical Device Regulation ("MDR") and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to our currently-approved medical devices, which are recorded primarily as research and development expenses, and (ii) related to rationalization of certain product lines that we do not expect to continue to market subsequent to the effective date of these regulations, which are recorded primarily as costs of sales

incremental costs incurred (i) to establish initial compliance with the regulations set forth by the European Union Medical Device Regulation ("MDR") and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to our currently-approved medical devices, which are recorded primarily as research and development expenses, and (ii) related to rationalization of certain product lines that we do not expect to continue to market subsequent to the effective date of these regulations, which are recorded primarily as costs of sales Business interruption – COVID-19 – gains and losses related to the realized effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business operations, which consist primarily of i) certain proceeds received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and other legislation, ii) inventory reserve adjustments related to product set to expire, which are reflected in cost of sales, iii) costs associated with the redesign of certain products in response to supply chain disruption, and iv) incremental costs incurred to enhance the safety and sanitation of our facilities

gains and losses related to the realized effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business operations, which consist primarily of i) certain proceeds received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and other legislation, ii) inventory reserve adjustments related to product set to expire, which are reflected in cost of sales, iii) costs associated with the redesign of certain products in response to supply chain disruption, and iv) incremental costs incurred to enhance the safety and sanitation of our facilities Long-term income tax rate adjustment – reflects management's expectation of a long-term normalized effective tax rate of 27% for 2020 and 2021 results and 28% for the fiscal year 2022 outlook, which is based on current tax law and current expected adjusted income; actual reported tax expense will ultimately be based on GAAP earnings and may differ from the expected long-term normalized effective tax rate due to a variety of factors, including the resolutions of issues arising from tax audits with various tax authorities, the ability to realize deferred tax assets, and the tax impact of certain reconciling items that are excluded in determining Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow is an important indicator of how much cash is generated or used by our normal business operations, including capital expenditures. Management uses free cash flow as a measure of progress on its capital efficiency and cash flow initiatives.

Usefulness and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance period over period, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to assess performance relative to competitors and to establish operational goals and forecasts that are used in allocating resources. Management uses these non-GAAP measures as the basis for assessing the ability of the underlying operations to generate cash. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to further its understanding of the performance of our business units.

Material Limitations Associated with the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures used in this press release may have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a replacement for GAAP financial measures. Some of the limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude items that reflect an economic cost and can have a material effect on cash flows. Similarly, certain non-cash expenses, such as equity compensation, do not directly impact cash flows, but are part of total compensation costs accounted for under GAAP.

Compensation for Limitations Associated with Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance. The GAAP results provide the ability to understand our performance based on a defined set of criteria. The non-GAAP measures reflect the underlying operating results of our businesses, which we believe is an important measure of our overall performance. We provide a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to our most directly comparable GAAP measures, and encourage investors to review this reconciliation.

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Investors

We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by senior management in its financial and operational decision-making. Management believes it is important to provide investors with the same non-GAAP metrics it uses to supplement information regarding the performance and underlying trends of our business operations in order to facilitate comparisons to its historical operating results and internally evaluate the effectiveness of our operating strategies. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of our underlying operating performance with other companies in the industry that also supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

