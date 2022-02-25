Retail Value Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Retail Value Inc. RVI today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter

Fourth quarter 2021 net income attributable to common shareholders was $27.7 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $9.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The period-over-period increase in net income is primarily attributable to higher gain on disposition of real estate, lower impairment charges and lower interest expense due to the debt repayment partly offset by the impact of asset sales.

Fourth quarter 2021 operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders ("Operating FFO" or "OFFO") was a loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to income of $14.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The period-over-period decrease in OFFO is primarily attributable to the impact of asset sales and lower interest expense. Fourth quarter results included $0.5 million of net revenue related to prior periods primarily from cash basis tenants.

Financial Results for the Year

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $17.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share which compares to net loss of $93.6 million, or $4.72 per diluted share for the full year 2020.

Generated Operating FFO of $52.1 million, or $2.48 per diluted share for the full year of 2021, which compares to $61.8 million, or $3.12 per diluted share for the full year 2020.

Significant Fourth Quarter and Recent Transaction Activity

In October 2021, the Company sold a portfolio of five assets in the continental U.S. for a gross sale price of $264.0 million.

In October 2021, the Company paid a distribution on the Company's Series A Preferred Shares (the "RVI Preferred Shares") in the aggregate amount of $190.0 million.

In October 2021, the Company paid a cash dividend of $22.04 per common share ($465.4 million in the aggregate).

In December 2021, the Company sold Green Ridge Square in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Willowbrook Plaza in Houston, Texas for an aggregate sales price of $60.4 million.

In December 2021, the Company repurchased all of the outstanding RVI Preferred Shares from SITE Centers Corp. ("SITE Centers") for an aggregate purchase price of $1.00.

On December 15, 2021, the Company entered into an External Management Agreement with affiliates of SITE Centers which specifies the responsibilities and fees applicable to managing the Company's remaining property (Crossroads Centers located in Gulfport, Mississippi, which is subject to a ground lease) and administering a wind-up of the Company's operations. The External Management Agreement took effect on January 1, 2022.

In January 2022, the Company paid a cash dividend of $3.27 per common share ($69.1 million in the aggregate).

Significant Full-Year Activity

Sold 21 shopping centers for an aggregate gross sales price of $933.6 million.

Repaid the outstanding balance on the Company's mortgage loan. Upon repayment of the mortgage loan, the Company's Revolving Credit Agreement also terminated.

The sale of the Puerto Rico assets is reflected as "discontinued operations" on the Company's financial statements on a retrospective basis.

Key Fourth Quarter Operating Results

The operating metrics as of December 31, 2021, for the Company's remaining property (Crossroads Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, which is subject to a ground lease) are as follows:

Gross Leasable Area - Owned (thousands) 555 Annualized Base Rent PSF $13.47 Leased Rate 92.1% Commenced Rate 91.2%

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

At December 31, 2021, the balance sheet reflects $0.5 million of net deferred rents outstanding for tenants with payment plans that are not accounted for on the cash basis. This includes balances due from tenants at sold properties.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol "RVI" on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI owns one property in the continental U.S. and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust ("REIT") performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP")) adjusted to exclude (i) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, if any, (ii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments and (iii) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company's calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO by excluding certain non-operating charges and income. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges and income to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses net operating income ("NOI"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, Operating FFO and NOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this release herein.

Safe Harbor

RVI considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to manage our properties and finance our operations and on tenants' ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay rent; our ability to sell the remaining property on commercially reasonable terms; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions and natural disasters affecting our remaining property, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions and natural disasters; local conditions such as an increase in the supply of, or a reduction in demand for, retail real estate in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants at our remaining property; impairment charges; the ability to secure and maintain management services provided to us, including pursuant to our external management agreement with one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers; and our ability to maintain our REIT status. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Retail Value Inc. Income Statement in thousands, except per share 4Q21 4Q20 12M21 12M20 Revenues: Rental income (1) $5,382 $17,124 $55,603 $81,781 Straight-line rent (1) 0 194 0 (1,089) Other property revenues 17 14 55 45 5,399 17,332 55,658 80,737 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 801 2,513 7,286 11,460 Property Management fees 674 850 2,750 3,899 Real estate taxes 404 3,079 8,966 15,957 1,879 6,442 19,002 31,316 Net operating income (1) 3,520 10,890 36,656 49,421 Other income (expense): Asset management fees (731) (997) (3,156) (4,630) Interest expense, net 0 (3,537) (7,899) (18,334) Depreciation and amortization (1,090) (5,666) (17,217) (28,395) General and administrative (582) (751) (3,577) (3,612) Impairment charges 0 (10,910) (1,573) (54,370) Debt extinguishment costs, net 0 (1,456) (6,307) (5,873) Other income, net 0 0 0 0 Gain on disposition of real estate, net 27,714 1,754 29,596 23,710 Income (loss) before other items 28,831 (10,673) 26,523 (42,083) Tax benefit (expense) 45 (674) (148) (858) Income (loss) from continuing operations 28,876 (11,347) 26,375 (42,941) (Loss) income from discontinued operations (2) (1,212) 1,851 (44,074) (50,613) Net income (loss) $27,664 ($9,496) ($17,699) ($93,554) Weighted average shares – Basic & Diluted – EPS 21,117 19,829 21,062 19,806 Basic and Diluted: Income (loss) per common share – Continuing operations $1.37 $(0.57) $1.25 $(2.17) (Loss) income per common share – Discontinued operations (0.06) 0.09 (2.09) (2.55) Net income (loss) per common share $1.31 $(0.48) $(0.84) $(4.72) (1) Activity for Crossroads Center: Uncollectible revenue (included in rental income) $8 ($10) $353 ($613) Straight-line rent (16) (16) (73) (34) Net operating income 1,490 1,273 5,818 5,269 (2) Puerto Rico segment classified as a "discontinued operation" for financial reporting purposes on a retrospective basis. See additional detail on page 6.

Retail Value Inc. Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 4Q21 4Q20 12M21 12M20 Net income (loss) attributable to Common Shareholders $27,664 ($9,496) ($17,699) ($93,554) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 1,090 12,559 33,675 56,986 Impairment of real estate 0 10,910 82,633 115,525 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (28,855) (844) (54,542) (22,800) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders ($101) $13,129 $44,067 $56,157 Debt extinguishment, transaction, other, net 0 1,695 8,061 5,671 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders ($101) $14,824 $52,128 $61,828 Weighted average shares and units – Basic & Diluted – FFO & OFFO 21,117 19,829 21,062 19,806 FFO per share – Basic & Diluted $0.00 $0.66 $2.09 $2.84 Operating FFO per share – Basic & Diluted $0.00 $0.75 $2.48 $3.12 Common stock dividends declared, per share $25.31 $1.16 $25.31 $1.16 Certain non-cash items (including properties reported as discontinued operations): Loan cost amortization 0 (786) (1,923) (3,602) Capital expenditures (including properties reported as discontinued operations): Maintenance capital expenditures 608 551 2,425 1,685 Tenant allowances and landlord work 595 1,954 4,150 5,183 Leasing commissions - SITE Centers (14) 762 1,687 2,755 Leasing commissions - external 59 53 557 278 Hurricane restorations (1) 1,456 2,420 11,343

Retail Value Inc. Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share Continental U.S. 4Q21 4Q20 12M21 12M20 Revenues: Minimum rents $2,992 $11,987 $34,633 $58,881 Ground lease minimum rents 171 861 2,602 4,247 Percentage and overage rent 45 44 320 294 Recoveries 1,551 4,554 13,601 22,535 Uncollectible revenue 538 (353) 3,711 (6,631) Ancillary and other rental income 85 140 589 781 Lease termination fees 0 85 147 585 Other property revenues 17 14 55 45 5,399 17,332 55,658 80,737 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 801 2,513 7,286 11,460 Property management fees 674 850 2,750 3,899 Real estate taxes 404 3,079 8,966 15,957 1,879 6,442 19,002 31,316 Net operating income 3,520 10,890 36,656 49,421 Other income (expense): Asset management fees (731) (997) (3,156) (4,630) Interest expense, net 0 (3,537) (7,899) (18,334) Depreciation and amortization (1,090) (5,666) (17,217) (28,395) General and administrative (not allocated to segment) N/A N/A N/A N/A Impairment charges 0 (10,910) (1,573) (54,370) Debt extinguishment costs, net 0 (1,456) (6,307) (5,873) Other expense, net Gain on disposition of real estate, net (1) 27,714 1,754 29,596 23,710 Tax benefit (expense) 45 (674) (148) (858) Net income (loss) $29,458 ($10,596) $29,952 ($39,329) (1) SITE Centers disposition fees for assets sold 3,244 21 3,587 2,642 Puerto Rico (Discontinued Operations) 4Q21 4Q20 12M21 12M20 Revenues: Minimum rents $170 $14,122 $34,390 $58,325 Ground lease minimum rents 0 1,946 4,472 8,008 Percentage and overage rent (56) 796 1,984 2,025 Recoveries 120 6,491 15,037 24,621 Uncollectible revenue 83 (2,387) 1,400 (9,927) Ancillary and other rental income 7 1,846 3,844 5,962 Lease termination fees 0 0 3,097 19 Other property revenues (17) (15) 0 38 307 22,799 64,224 89,071 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 312 8,030 19,349 29,343 Property management fees 1,404 1,583 5,937 6,060 Real estate taxes 19 1,153 2,827 4,795 1,735 10,766 28,113 40,198 Net operating (loss) income (1,428) 12,033 36,111 48,873 Other income (expense): Asset management fees (890) (1,006) (3,626) (4,023) Interest expense, net 0 (1,078) (2,055) (4,408) Depreciation and amortization 0 (6,909) (16,503) (28,658) General and administrative (not allocated to segment) N/A N/A N/A N/A Impairment charges 0 0 (81,060) (61,155) Debt extinguishment costs, net 0 (49) (1,951) (49) Other expense, net 0 (190) 197 251 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (1) 1,141 (910) 24,946 (910) Tax expense (35) (40) (133) (534) Net (loss) income ($1,212) $1,851 ($44,074) ($50,613) (1) SITE Centers disposition fees for assets sold 0 500 5,749 500

Retail Value Inc. Balance Sheet $ in thousands At Period End 4Q21 4Q20 Assets: Land $0 $106,708 Buildings 51,261 421,401 Fixtures and tenant improvements 8,260 68,795 59,521 596,904 Depreciation (36,195) (253,565) 23,326 343,339 Construction in progress 0 321 Real estate, net 23,326 343,660 Cash 110,470 56,849 Restricted cash 1,993 115,939 Receivables and straight-line (1) 3,891 15,007 Intangible assets, net (2) 1,098 9,452 Other assets, net (3) 3,620 5,767 Assets related to discontinued operations 0 649,202 Total Assets 144,398 1,195,876 Liabilities and Equity: Secured debt 0 258,795 Dividends payable 69,053 23,002 Other liabilities (4) 8,331 25,848 Liabilities related to discontinued operations 0 98,445 Total Liabilities 77,384 406,090 Redeemable preferred equity 0 190,000 Common shares 2,112 1,983 Paid-in capital 740,517 721,234 Distributions in excess of net income (675,602) (123,428) Common shares in treasury at cost (13) (3) Total Equity 67,014 599,786 Total Liabilities and Equity $144,398 $1,195,876 All amounts include Discontinued Operation assets: (1) Tenant receivables, net - continental U.S. 693 N/A Tenant receivables, net - Puerto Rico 841 N/A SL rents (including fixed CAM), net - continental U.S. 287 N/A Property insurance receivable 906 N/A Other receivables 1,164 N/A (2) Operating lease right of use asset 1,098 N/A (3) Note receivable 3,000 N/A (4) Operating lease liabilities 2,126 N/A Below-market leases, net 0 N/A Prior year footnote amounts are not presented due to impact of discontinued operations.

