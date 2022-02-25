Zynga Inc. Announces Completion of "Go-Shop" Period

Continues to Expect Take-Two Interactive Software Transaction to Close in First Quarter of Take-Two's Fiscal Year 2023, ending June 30, 2022

Zynga Inc. ZNGA, a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced the completion of the "go-shop" period under the previously announced merger agreement (the "Agreement") with Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO ("Take Two"). Zynga is now subject to "no-shop" provisions under the Agreement that limit its and its representatives' ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals, subject to customary "fiduciary out" provisions. Zynga also announced today the expiration of the antitrust waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino in connection with the pending acquisition.

Zynga's Board of Directors continues to believe that the transaction with Take-Two is in the best interests of Zynga and its stockholders, and recommends that Zynga's stockholders approve and adopt the Agreement.

Zynga continues to expect the pending acquisition to be completed during the first quarter of Take-Two's Fiscal Year 2023, ending June 30, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable stockholder and regulatory approvals.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed business combination of Take-Two and Zynga and the outlook for Take-Two's or Zynga's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Take-Two and Zynga as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the inability to obtain Take-Two's or Zynga's respective stockholder approval or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed combination, including receipt of regulatory approvals, on a timely basis or at all; risks that the proposed combination disrupts each company's current plans and operations; the diversion of the attention of the respective management teams of Take-Two and Zynga from their respective ongoing business operations; the ability of either Take-Two, Zynga or the combined company to retain key personnel; the ability to realize the benefits of the proposed combination, including net bookings opportunities and cost synergies; the ability to successfully integrate Zynga's business with Take-Two's business or to integrate the businesses within the anticipated timeframe; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Take-Two, Zynga or others following announcement of the proposed combination; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the proposed combination; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect of economic, market or business conditions, including competition, consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of customers, or changes in such conditions, have on Take-Two's, Zynga's and the combined company's operations, revenue, cash flow, operating expenses, employee hiring and retention, relationships with business partners, the development, launch or monetization of games and other products, and customer engagement, retention and growth; the risks of conducting Take-Two's and Zynga's business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks; the impact of potential inflation, volatility in foreign currency exchange rates and supply chain disruptions; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels and monetization rates for Take-Two's and Zynga's games; and risks relating to the market value of Take-Two's common stock to be issued in the proposed combination.

Other important factors and information are contained in Take-Two's and Zynga's most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," Take-Two's and Zynga's most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and each company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com in the case of Take-Two, http://investor.zynga.com in the case of Zynga, or www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. Neither Take-Two nor Zynga undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a proposed business combination of Take-Two and Zynga that will become the subject of a registration statement on Form S-4 to be filed by Take-Two with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus. The registration statement on Form S-4, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, will provide full details of the proposed combination and the attendant benefits and risks. This communication is not a substitute for the registration statement on Form S-4, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, or any other document that Take-Two or Zynga may file with the SEC or send to their respective stockholders in connection with the proposed combination. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement on Form S-4, including the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus, and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC or sent to Take-Two's or Zynga's stockholders as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed combination. All documents, when filed, will be available free of charge at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). You may also obtain these documents by contacting Take-Two's Investor Relations department at contact@take2games.com; or by contacting Zynga's Investor Relations department at investors@zynga.com. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval.

Participants In The Solicitation

Take-Two, Zynga and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in any solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination. Information about Take-Two's directors and executive officers is available in Take-Two's proxy statement dated July 27, 2021 for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Information about Zynga's directors and executive officers is available in Zynga's proxy statement dated April 5, 2021 for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the registration statement on Form S-4, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, and all other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed combination when they become available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005093/en/