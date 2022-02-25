Final Boarding Call for the WSOPC Caribbean!

One more $4,500 prize package waiting to be won

The WSOPC Caribbean 2022 may only be around the corner, but there's still time for you to be there thanks to Everygame Poker – who are giving away their final prize package for one of the most hotly anticipated events of the year.

The stunning St. Maarten is the destination for the tournament and Everygame's $4,500 package will give the lucky winner buy-in to the $200,000 GTD event, a five-star stay on the idyllic island, food, drink and more. Here's everything that's up for grabs:

$1,700 buy-in for the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD

Five-night stay for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

$600 travel expenses

All meals and beverages included

$100 Free Cash Game Buy-In

Welcome Package

Welcome Dinner with the poker team

Fancy a Caribbean trip and the chance to play in this year's WSOPC? Then take a seat at one of the satellite tournaments taking place every day this week – all leading up to the big one on Sunday 27 February where the final package will be won.

WSOPC Caribbean 2022 'step 1' (satellite)

One seat for 'step 2' guaranteed

Now – February 27

WSOPC Caribbean 2022 'step 2' (satellite)

One seat for final tournament guaranteed

Now – February 27

WSOPC Caribbean 2022 Final

One package for the WSOPC St Maarten guaranteed!

Sunday February 27

From one adventure to another, a super new slot has landed on Everygame Poker this week. Set among the mysterious pyramids of Egypt, Lost Mystery Chests is a fun-filled slot brimming with treasure, big wins and Free Spins!

To celebrate the game's arrival, every player who has ever deposited can treat themselves to 10 Free Spins completely on the house. Just log in between February 25th and 28th, head to Everygame's Casino section and load it up – those Free Spins will be waiting!

