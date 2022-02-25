The Buckle, Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments

The Buckle, Inc. BKE announced today the following eight leadership appointments to the position of Vice President for the Company, all effective immediately:

Jennifer L. Morrow – Vice President of Men's Merchandising. Jenny has been employed by Buckle since June 2006 and most recently served as Divisional Merchandise Manager for Men's Merchandising.

The Company also announced the following changes to its executive leadership team, which are also effective immediately:

Kelli D. Molczyk has been appointed Senior Vice President of Women's Merchandising from her current position as Vice President of Women's Merchandising, which she has held since December 2014.

Michelle M. Hoffman has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales from her current position as Vice President of Sales, which she has held since March 2014.

Brady M. Fritz has been appointed Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary from her current position as Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, which she has held since March 2021.

Dennis H. Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "2021 was an incredible year of growth across all aspects of our business. Our ongoing success is the direct result of the talent, dedication, and hard work of each of our 8,000 teammates, including the leaders we are recognizing today. Their leadership has been instrumental to our success and has our teams well positioned for 2022 and beyond."

