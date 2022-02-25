Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Appoints Jai Agarwal Chief Financial Officer

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. CMTG (the "Company" or "CMTG") today announced the appointment of Jai Agarwal as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Agarwal will succeed J. Michael McGillis, who will continue in his role as President of CMTG. This appointment will be effective following the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2021 fiscal year, which currently is estimated to occur around March 15, 2022.

"Jai brings over two decades of industry experience and relationships in the commercial real estate sector to CMTG," said Richard Mack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CMTG. "Jai's business acumen and financial markets expertise is widely recognized across the commercial real estate industry, and we are excited to welcome him to our leadership team. He will play a key role in helping us to advance our business strategy and deliver attractive returns to our shareholders."

Mr. Agarwal most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc., a role he assumed in May 2016. Prior to joining Apollo, he was Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of CM Finance Inc. for two years. Mr. Agarwal also held several senior roles at Blackstone's real estate finance group and Capital Trust, Inc., the predecessor to Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Earlier in his career, Mr. Agarwal held positions in finance and investments at iStar Inc. Mr. Agarwal graduated from the University of Mumbai with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.clarosmortgage.com.

