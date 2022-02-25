North America's Healthcare Logistics Market 2021-2025 - Driven by Legislative and Regulatory Changes Supporting Pharma Growth and Rising Pharmaceutical Sales - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Logistics Market in North America 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare logistics market in North America is projected to grow by $10.19 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth and growing pharmaceutical sales. The study identifies the increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needs as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare logistics market growth in North America during the next few years.

This report on the healthcare logistics market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The healthcare logistics market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product Pharmaceutical Products Medical Devices

By Service Transportation Warehousing

By Region US Canada Mexico



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare logistics market vendors in North America that include:

Air Canada

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

Also, the healthcare logistics market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evuict

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005243/en/