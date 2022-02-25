Insights on the Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies and Illumina Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market Research Report by Type, by Product Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market size was estimated at USD 6,600.64 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 7,227.71 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% to reach USD 11,774.95 million by 2026.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Benefit of dPCR & qPCR and its applications

Potential benefits of dPCR & qPCR for clinical virology diagnostics

Increasing incidences of genetic and infectious diseases

Restraints

Cost related to development and use of dPCR

Opportunities

Emergence of droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) technology

Increasing potential as a clinical diagnostics tool

Conveyance from plant-derived to the development of herbal genomics-based drug discovery

Challenges

Implementation of minimum information for publication of quantitative digital PCR experiments

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioFire Diagnostics, LLC

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Fluidigm Corporation

Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited

Illumina, Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

R-Biopharm AG

Roche Holding AG

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zymo Research Corp

