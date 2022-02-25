The Worldwide Smart Toys Industry is Expected to Reach $34.13 Billion by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Toys Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Interactive Games, Robots, Educational Toys), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart toys market size is expected to reach USD 34.13 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028.
The rise in disposable income, coupled with the growing demand for coding skills, is fueling the growth of the market. The growing importance of coding and STEM learning in schools and other organizations is propelling the demand for smart toys. The use of educational robots in classrooms for storytelling and play-to-learn interactive tablet toys help in delivering superior gaming and learning experience to students and players.
Key players in the market are utilizing TV media and famous cartoon characters to capitalize on branded content to improve the entertainment value. The inclusion of social media and OTT platforms provides companies in the market to garner a larger consumer base in the market. Dora the Explorer and Sesame Street are some of the famous cartoons that are interactive.
Further, key players like Mattel Inc. and Hasbro Inc. have reported an increase of 4% increase in revenue in the last quarter of 2020. The lockdown orders in several parts of the world led to the majority of time spent with family, thereby increasing the sales of board games and cards. Companies in the market optimized the use of online retailing by providing discounts and offers to consumers to increase revenue. For instance, as per Spielwarenmesse, a fair organizer has reported that several independent retailers during the pandemic shifted to online operations to survive during the pandemic.
Companies Mentioned
- Playmobil
- Pillar Learning
- Sega Toys Co. Ltd.
- LeapFrog Enterprises Inc.
- Mattel Inc.
- Hasbro Inc.
- Lego System A/S
- Robofi LLC
- Tomy Co. Ltd.
Smart Toys Market Report Highlights
- Based on product, the interactive games segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the increasing internet penetration worldwide
- In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the large presence of local manufactures and toy producers
- In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share owing to the increasing disposable income and rising demand for educational toys in classrooms
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028. Rapid urbanization, rise in flexible income, and a promising demographic base are increasing the demand for toys in the region
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Introduction
3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Toys Market
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Driver Impact Analysis
3.4.1.1 Rising adoption of AI and IoT technology
3.4.1.2 Growing adoption of education-based toys
3.4.2 Restraint Impact Analysis
3.4.2.1 Privacy concerns associated with smart toys
3.4.3 Industry Challenges
3.4.4 Industry Opportunities
3.5 Business Environment Analysis
3.5.1 Industry Analysis: Porter's Five Forces
3.6 Roadmap of Smart toys market
3.7 Market Entry Strategies
3.8 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
Chapter 4 Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1 Consumer Trends & Preferences
4.2 Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.3 Consumer Product Adoption
4.4 Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5 Smart Toys Market: Product Analysis and Estimates
5.1 Product Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Interactive Games
5.2.1 Interactive Games Market Estimates and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 Robots
5.3.1 Robots Market Estimates and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4 Educational Robots
5.4.1 Educational Robots Market Estimates and Forecast (USD Million)
Chapter 6 Smart Toys Market: Distribution Channel Analysis and Estimates
6.1 Distribution Channel Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Online
6.2.1 Online Market Estimates and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Offline
6.3.1 Offline Market Estimates and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
Chapter 7 Smart Toys Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive & Vendor Landscape
8.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments, & their Impact on the Industry
8.2 Key Company Categorization
8.3 Vendor Landscape
8.3.1 Key company market position analysis, 2020
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mae0jb
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005226/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.